Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you roast it, grill it or make it into "rice," cauliflower is a versatile vegetable. The cruciferous vegetable also has some impressive health benefits, including lowering risk of heart disease and cancer; plus, it's packed with good-for-you vitamin C and more. Learn how to store cauliflower in the fridge or freezer. Plus, get some helpful tips for buying cauliflower.

What to Look for When Buying Cauliflower

Cauliflower is often sold in whole heads at the grocery store or farmers' market. Look for a clean, compact head with tightly closed bud clusters. Avoid heads with loose or crumbly florets, brown spots or dull color. The leaves should look fresh and green. When buying pre-cut cauliflower, choose firm pieces with no discoloration.

How to Store Cauliflower in the Fridge

Store fresh cauliflower heads in a loosely closed or perforated plastic bag in the refrigerator. Cauliflower needs air circulation, so don't seal or knot the bag closed (If you bought a plastic-wrapped head of cauliflower from the grocery store, just loosen up the knot). Be sure to keep the cauliflower stem-end up to prevent condensation from forming on the head. Moisture can lead to discoloration or decay of the cauliflower. You should also skip washing your cauliflower before storing it (but you should wash it once you're ready to use it). When properly stored, cauliflower can last three to five days in the fridge.

How to Store Cauliflower in the Freezer

Cauliflower can be stored in the freezer, but requires a few additional steps. First, prep and cut the cauliflower into florets (see step-by-step photos in our how to cook cauliflower guide). Next, blanch the cauliflower for three minutes in boiling water, then plunge it into an ice-water bath. Blanching the cauliflower kills bacteria, preserves the vegetable's nutrients and helps maintain the vegetable's flavor and texture. Drain the cauliflower well, then place the florets on a sheet pan and freeze until solid before transferring to a freezer-safe bag (like this Stasher bag; buy it: Target, $22). Frozen cauliflower florets can last 10 to 12 months (and if you're looking to freeze other vegetables, check out our how-to guide for freezing produce).