Joanna Gaines Just Mashed Up Cinnamon Rolls and Pancakes for the Ultimate Cozy Fall Breakfast
The smell of these pancakes is almost as delicious as the pancakes themselves.
Whether she's whipping up biscuits with a secret ingredient, fresh banana bread or zesty lemon bars, Joanna Gaines does not mess around when it comes to her recipes. Each one is filled with the same care and attention to detail that she puts into her home designs on Fixer Upper. So when Gaines released her latest issue of her magazine, The Magnolia Journal, and there was a recipe for Cinnamon Roll Pancakes, our ears (and eyes...and taste buds…) perked up.
The recipe features buttermilk pancakes piped with a cinnamon swirl design to mimic the look and taste of a cinnamon roll. But the syrupy spiced caramel-pecan pear topping is what takes this breakfast over the top (we can only imagine how delicious our kitchens would smell after making this meal!). We think this would be the perfect breakfast for weekends or special occasions—the pears, nuts, brown sugar and cinnamon practically scream "cozy fall breakfast."
The best part? This recipe serves eight people and comes together in under 25 minutes, so it's ideal for entertaining, holidays or big family breakfasts. To get started, you'll just need to follow these instructions and grab a nonstick pan or griddle (buy it: $59.95 at Williams Sonoma). Here's how to make Joanna Gaines' Cinnamon Roll Pancakes.
Joanna Gaines Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Ingredients
CARAMEL-PECAN PEAR TOPPING
1∕2 cup packed brown sugar
6 Tbsp. butter, cut up
3 Tbsp. heavy cream
1 Tbsp. light-color corn syrup
2 cups sliced fresh pears
1∕2 cup chopped toasted pecans
1∕2 tsp. vanilla
CINNAMON ROLL PANCAKES
31∕4 cups all-purpose flour
3 Tbsp. granulated sugar
1 Tbsp. baking powder
1 tsp. baking soda
1∕2 tsp. kosher salt
2 eggs, lightly beaten
21∕2 cups buttermilk
1∕2 cup butter, melted
1 tsp. vanilla
1∕2 cup packed brown sugar
1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon
Instructions
- For topping, combine brown sugar, butter, cream, and corn syrup in a small heavy saucepan. Bring to boiling over medium-high, stirring to dissolve sugar and melt butter. Reduce heat to medium. Boil at a moderate steady rate, uncovered, 5 minutes (do not stir). Remove from heat. Stir in pears, pecans, and vanilla. Set aside while making pancakes.
- For pancakes, combine 3 cups of the flour, the granulated sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Make a well in the center of flour mixture. In a medium bowl whisk together eggs, buttermilk, melted butter, and vanilla. Add to flour mixture; stir just until combined (mixture may be a little lumpy).
- Combine 3⁄4 cup of the batter, the remaining 1⁄4 cup flour, the brown sugar, and cinnamon in a quart-size resealable plastic bag. Seal bag and knead until mixture is combined. Snip one corner of the plastic bag to make a small (1⁄4-inch) hole.
- For each pancake, pour about 1⁄4 cup batter onto a hot, lightly greased griddle. Squeeze a swirl of cinnamon mixture onto each pancake. Cook over medium about 2 minutes per side or until pancakes are golden brown, flipping over when surfaces are bubbly and edges are slightly dry. Serve warm, swirled side up, with Caramel-Pecan Pear Topping.
This recipe first appeared in The Magnolia Journal, Fall 2021