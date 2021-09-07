Joanna Gaines Just Mashed Up Cinnamon Rolls and Pancakes for the Ultimate Cozy Fall Breakfast

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether she's whipping up biscuits with a secret ingredient, fresh banana bread or zesty lemon bars, Joanna Gaines does not mess around when it comes to her recipes. Each one is filled with the same care and attention to detail that she puts into her home designs on Fixer Upper. So when Gaines released her latest issue of her magazine, The Magnolia Journal, and there was a recipe for Cinnamon Roll Pancakes, our ears (and eyes...and taste buds…) perked up.

The recipe features buttermilk pancakes piped with a cinnamon swirl design to mimic the look and taste of a cinnamon roll. But the syrupy spiced caramel-pecan pear topping is what takes this breakfast over the top (we can only imagine how delicious our kitchens would smell after making this meal!). We think this would be the perfect breakfast for weekends or special occasions—the pears, nuts, brown sugar and cinnamon practically scream "cozy fall breakfast."

The best part? This recipe serves eight people and comes together in under 25 minutes, so it's ideal for entertaining, holidays or big family breakfasts. To get started, you'll just need to follow these instructions and grab a nonstick pan or griddle (buy it: $59.95 at Williams Sonoma). Here's how to make Joanna Gaines' Cinnamon Roll Pancakes.

Joanna Gaines Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Ingredients

CARAMEL-PECAN PEAR TOPPING

1∕2 cup packed brown sugar

6 Tbsp. butter, cut up

3 Tbsp. heavy cream

1 Tbsp. light-color corn syrup

2 cups sliced fresh pears

1∕2 cup chopped toasted pecans

1∕2 tsp. vanilla

CINNAMON ROLL PANCAKES

31∕4 cups all-purpose flour

3 Tbsp. granulated sugar

1 Tbsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1∕2 tsp. kosher salt

2 eggs, lightly beaten

21∕2 cups buttermilk

1∕2 cup butter, melted

1 tsp. vanilla

1∕2 cup packed brown sugar

1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon

Instructions