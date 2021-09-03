Jennifer Aniston's Creamy Chocolate Protein Shake Looks Like Dessert

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Smoothies are a great way to sneak in a bunch of nutrients and offer infinite flavor possibilities. Actress and Chief Creative Officer of Vital Proteins Jennifer Aniston recently shared how she makes her go-to smoothie on Instagram—and it looks incredible. It's a creamy, dessert-like chocolate concoction featuring collagen protein powder from Vital Proteins, and she walked viewers through how to recreate her recipe at home.

To make the smoothie, Aniston adds a cup of chocolate almond milk to her high-powered blender (like this Vitamix. Buy it: $349.95, Vitamix), followed by two scoops of Vital Proteins Chocolate Collagen Peptides (buy it: $25, Vital Proteins), a handful of pitted cherries and a banana. Next, she adds something she calls "antioxidants," a few drops of stevia for sweetness and a cup of ice to give it all a thick, milkshake-like consistency. Though they're not shown in the recipe video, Aniston says in her Instagram caption that certain ingredients are "not shown but always added," including spinach, almond butter and a pinch of cinnamon. Yum!

Aniston's favorite smoothie is packed with fruits and vegetables to provide flavor and nutrients. The collagen also adds a boost of protein and some potential health benefits. (FYI- here are the best collagen powders, according to dietitians. Spoiler alert: the one used in this smoothie made the list.)

EatingWell's assistant nutrition editor Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, says, "Aniston's smoothie is full of fiber from the fruits and vegetables, and the protein powder helps give it added staying power. Collagen powder might be helpful for skin, bone and joint health, but powders and supplements can get expensive. If you are trying to boost your collagen intake but maybe don't have the budget of Aniston, foods like bone broth will do the trick (and you can make your own!)."

The comments from celebrities and fans poured in after Aniston shared this smoothie recipe on Instagram. Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran commented, "I'll have whatever she's having!", while another fan was excited about this healthy recipe and said, "We need more content like this, please!!!"