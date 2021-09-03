Giada De Laurentiis Mashed Up Grilled Cheese and Spinach Dip for the Ultimate Sandwich

It's comfort food season, and Giada De Laurentiis is making our grilled cheese dreams come true. She says in The Giadzy's Instagram post, "Imagine if cheesy spinach dip turned into a grilled cheese... 🙌 This garlicky, zesty spinach dip grilled cheese is everything." Say no more, Giada!

Giada's recipe for Spinach Grilled Cheese is the perfect fall comfort food and combines the zesty, creamy goodness of hot spinach dip with the crispy cheesiness of a grilled cheese sandwich. The crusty sourdough bread, gooey sauce and nutty Parmesan cheese make for a truly decadent combination.

To make the filling, heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add in some olive oil, garlic, red pepper flakes and salt until the garlic starts to brown. Then add some spinach until it's wilted. Remove the pan from the heat, drain the liquid from the spinach and set it aside to cool.

To assemble your sandwiches, set out four slices of sourdough bread, add a layer of mozzarella and your spinach mixture, and top with another slice of bread. On the top piece of bread, spread some butter and sprinkle on a tablespoon of Parmesan cheese. Next it's time to grill your sandwiches. Place the cheese-side down on a hot skillet and cover the pan with a slightly smaller lid to press the sandwiches and get the tops crispy. Next, flip your sandwiches and add a bit more butter and Parmesan to the other side.

Want to make things even more decadent? De Laurentiis shares in the recipe headnotes, "You can use either mayonnaise or butter on the slices of bread to stick the Parmesan cheese on—just use whatever you have on hand."