ThePrep: Cozy Recipes to Help You Ease Into Fall

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

Now that September is here and we've hit the unofficial start of the fall season, I'm so ready for comforting recipes like soups, casseroles and cheesy pastas. This week's dinners deliver, with cozy yet healthy recipes that are still easy enough to whip up during the busy week.

Your Meal Plan

Creamy Fettuccine with Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms

Sunday's Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup is a seriously delicious way to kick off the week. The combination of spices and all those veggies wrapped up in a creamy, coconut broth is just the best. This recipe does require a little extra time to make, which is why I like making it on a Sunday, but it's totally worth it. The rest of the week's dinners are faster and as delicious as ever with recipes like Monday's 25-Minute Chicken & Veggie Enchiladas and Tuesday's 15-Minute Salmon & Creamy Orzo with Spinach & Mushrooms. The last time I made this salmon recipe, it was a big hit! I'm sure it'll be a regular part of my dinner routine this fall and winter.

Thursday's Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken is another winner! Using rotisserie chicken means this dinner comes together quickly, and if you buy a package of pre-cut carrots, celery and onion from the grocery store (also called a mirepoix) it'll be even quicker. The recipe calls for the chicken breasts from two rotisserie chickens, but I'll use the chicken thighs too, so I only have to buy one chicken.

Bit Batch Snack

Apple Coffee Cake on a plate

I'm pretty sure the picture speaks for itself but in case you're not yet sold, this crispy, crumbly, just-sweet-enough Apple Coffee Cake drizzled with a sweet vanilla glaze is unbelievably delicious. You'll want to go apple ASAP to stock up on enough to make this recipe every week.

Get the Recipe: Apple Coffee Cake

Treat Yourself

Plum and Cider Sangria

Not only is this weekend Labor Day but it also happens to be my Mom's birthday—happy birthday! I'll be getting together with family, and I'm excited to make a tasty cocktail to celebrate. This big-batch Plum & Cider Sangria is just the thing. It makes enough for six and can easily be doubled for a larger crew. I'll plan on making it Friday night, so there's plenty of time for the flavors of the fruit to infuse into the liquor—and vice versa. Plus, I love that it skips the added sugar to make for a delicious, yet healthier cocktail.

Get the Recipe: Plum & Cider Sangria