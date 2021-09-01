Giada De Laurentiis' Kale Salad Is the Perfect Recipe to Help You Transition from Summer to Fall

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This recipe is perfect for when it's still hot outside, but you're craving fall comfort.

Now that cooler weather is just around the corner, Giada De Laurentiis is getting into the fall food mood (and we couldn't be happier about it!). But when the weather is still warm outside, you need a dish that'll bring the fall flavor without resorting to a steamy soup or heavy casserole. Enter the perfect recipe from Giada: Kale Salad with Prosciutto and Figs.

The recipe is from Giadzy, De Laurentiis's blog, and celebrates fresh figs coming into season. The blog's Instagram post says, "Calling all fresh fig lovers! Put these beauties on display in this chopped kale salad with walnuts, Gorgonzola, and prosciutto—it's as full of flavor as it is beautiful. 😍"

The sweet figs, salty prosciutto and creamy Gorgonzola cheese blend perfectly with chopped kale and bitter radicchio, making for a unique variation on a fall harvest salad with plenty of texture and flavor. The best part? While this salad looks impressive enough to serve at any fall gathering, it requires just 15 minutes of prep time.

To make it, De Laurentiis begins by spreading walnuts on a pie plate and roasting them until golden brown (about 8 minutes in a 400-degree oven). While the walnuts are roasting, she makes the dressing by whisking together mascarpone, apple cider vinegar, walnut oil, olive oil, salt and pepper together in a large bowl. Next, she adds the roasted walnuts, kale, endives, radicchio, figs and sliced prosciutto and tosses everything together in the creamy vinaigrette dressing.

Finally, after seasoning everything again with a little more salt and pepper, De Laurentiis shaves frozen Gorgonzola cheese over the salad, saving some extra for guests to add themselves. (Pro tip: Giada uses a vegetable peeler for easy shavings; try this one from OXO, $11).

Don't have fresh figs yet in your area? Dried figs also work nicely with this combination of flavors. And if you don't have time to freeze your cheese ahead of time, Giada says in her recipe headnotes, "I like to freeze the Gorgonzola so that I can shave it right onto the salad, but you can definitely crumble it on too. Also, if you don't have walnut oil or can't find it, you can use all olive oil!"

The blog's Instagram fans are excited for this fall salad. One commenter says, "That looks too beautiful to eat, but so delicious!" Another commenter says, "This salad looks amazing! Love figs!!!❤️" We couldn't agree more.