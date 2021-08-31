Trader Joe's Is Rolling Out a New Fall Breakfast Item—and It Costs Less Than $2

Florida-based Trader Joe's influencer @traderjoesfl spotted new pumpkin overnight oats at the Plantation, Florida, store this week, and this convenient breakfast food looks mouthwateringly good.

The pumpkin oats join the vanilla and almond chia versions already available at the grocery story year-round. The pumpkin version cuts down on calories in comparison to the other flavors—the vanilla contains 240 calories per serving, the almond-chia contains 340 and the pumpkin variety contains just 200. All three of the overnight oats varieties are gluten-free. Here's the full nutritional breakdown for the pumpkin oats (per the photo posted by @traderjoesfl):

200 calories

5 g fat

0.5 g saturated

33 g carbohydrates

6 g fiber

12 g sugar

5 g protein

150 mg sodium

Those nutritional values make this breakfast low-calorie, high-fiber and low-sodium—so if you're looking for a heart-healthy way to start the day, these oats will work in a pinch. While the oats don't boast much protein, adding a handful of almonds or swirl of nut butter to your breakfast could give you a little boost (and help you take care of your skin).

The pumpkin overnight oats have just eight basic ingredients: water, pumpkin purée, date paste, rolled oats, almond butter, cinnamon, sea salt and nutmeg. In a follow-up video, @traderjoesfl mentioned that the oats "taste kind of like pumpkin pie," which would make these overnight oats just the kind of balanced but delicious breakfast we want to enjoy ahead of a busy day.