Trader Joe's Is Rolling Out a New Fall Breakfast Item—and It Costs Less Than $2
Looks like it’s time to go grocery shopping.
It's beginning to look—or at least taste—a lot like fall. Starbucks brought back the famed pumpkin spice latte, Mrs. Meyer's launched a line of pumpkin-scented cleaning products and we're getting cozy with some of our favorite pumpkin spice recipes. We always love to see how Trader Joe's will jump into the fall-flavored fray, from spiced pumpkin butter to Thanksgiving-themed kombucha, and it looks like the store is starting to roll out its autumn lineup.
Florida-based Trader Joe's influencer @traderjoesfl spotted new pumpkin overnight oats at the Plantation, Florida, store this week, and this convenient breakfast food looks mouthwateringly good.
The pumpkin oats join the vanilla and almond chia versions already available at the grocery story year-round. The pumpkin version cuts down on calories in comparison to the other flavors—the vanilla contains 240 calories per serving, the almond-chia contains 340 and the pumpkin variety contains just 200. All three of the overnight oats varieties are gluten-free. Here's the full nutritional breakdown for the pumpkin oats (per the photo posted by @traderjoesfl):
- 200 calories
- 5 g fat
- 0.5 g saturated
- 33 g carbohydrates
- 6 g fiber
- 12 g sugar
- 5 g protein
- 150 mg sodium
Those nutritional values make this breakfast low-calorie, high-fiber and low-sodium—so if you're looking for a heart-healthy way to start the day, these oats will work in a pinch. While the oats don't boast much protein, adding a handful of almonds or swirl of nut butter to your breakfast could give you a little boost (and help you take care of your skin).
The pumpkin overnight oats have just eight basic ingredients: water, pumpkin purée, date paste, rolled oats, almond butter, cinnamon, sea salt and nutmeg. In a follow-up video, @traderjoesfl mentioned that the oats "taste kind of like pumpkin pie," which would make these overnight oats just the kind of balanced but delicious breakfast we want to enjoy ahead of a busy day.
If your Trader Joe's doesn't have pumpkin overnight oats in stock just yet, have no fear—we have a couple recipes up our sleeve that you can try out at home. For something a little higher in protein, try our luxurious Pumpkin Cheesecake Overnight Oats, which use ricotta cheese, maple syrup and vanilla extract for a little extra sweetness. Or you could check out our classic Pumpkin Overnight Oats, which are topped with pumpkin seeds for some crunch.