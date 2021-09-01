10 Healthy Foods at Target Under $10 You'll Want to Buy Forever

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Target is known for their wide selection of food, drinks, home goods and more. And while there are plenty of fun treats to choose from at Target, you can also find healthy food options for under $10. To find the most healthy, convenient and tasty picks, we tapped a few dietitians to get their go-to recommendations.

Whether you're looking for frozen foods or convenient snacks to take on the go, these are the best healthy and delicious Target items under $10. So, be sure to fill your cart with these goodies the next time you're doing your weekly Target shop.

10 Best Healthy Items to Buy at Target

1. Clif Nut Butter Bars

"I always pick up these bars on my Target runs since I absolutely love the texture and plant-based ingredients. Plus they have a balanced mix of nutrients, including 5-7 grams of protein, making them a snack that helps satisfy hunger and cravings between meals," says Kelly Jones MS, RD, CSSD, LDN. Chocolate and peanut butter are her favorites (and we don't blame her!).

Buy it: $7.37 for a 5-count box (8.8 ounces)

2. Spindrift Sparkling Water

Flavored sparkling water is an easy beverage choice when you want something with carbonation and fruity flavor without the added sugar. Jones says, "My favorite seltzer to drink and recommend is Spindrift, so it usually makes it into my cart at Target." Since Spindrift is flavored with actual fruit and has no added sugar, it's lower in calories than soda or juice, too. Jones adds, "Since the bubbles are more mild, and it may be a good hydration option for people who get digestive upset from more intense bubbles in seltzer."

Buy it: $5.99 for 8, 12-ounce cans

3. That's It! Bars

These fruit-focused bars are great to have on hand when you need a dose of antioxidants during the day, but also need something convenient. "Their classic bars are just made with actual fruit, with ingredient lists that look like 'an apple and 1/4 of a pineapple,' or 'an apple and 12 strawberries,'" Jones says. Some bars also contain organic figs and probiotic cultures, both of which are great for digestion and gut health.

Buy it: $6.99 for a 5-count box (6 ounces)

4. The Good & Gather Microwaveable Quinoa Pouch

Jones says these microwaveable grains have become a pantry staple for her family. She says, "We can use them for 'emergency meals' when we didn't plan or are low on groceries." The best part is you can whip it up in a few minutes and it's a great base for any kind of protein and veggies. "I also recommend it to college athletes as it's great to keep in dorm rooms as well as for travel to use in a hotel room." Jones adds that these pouches are ideal served with "a flavored tuna pouch and some kale chips to build a mini meal."

Buy it: $2.69 for an 8-ounce package

5. Bob's Red Mill Classic Instant Oatmeal

Instant oatmeal is a pantry must-have for a quick, nutritious breakfast that's a good source of fiber. "These Bob's Red Mill instant oatmeal single-serve packets are certified gluten-free and have the benefit of flaxseed for some extra fiber and omega 3 fats," says Lauren Harris-Pincus, M.S., RDN, author of The Protein-Packed Breakfast Club (buy it: $13.95 on Amazon).

It's a blank canvas to decorate with berries, pumpkin, nuts, seeds and so much more. They come in two flavors—Brown Sugar and Maple or Apple Pieces and Cinnamon—and have only 5 grams of added sugar per serving.

Buy it: $4.49 for 8, 1.23-ounce packets

6. Mission Carb Balance Taco Size Soft Flour Tortillas

These tortillas are a staple in Harris-Pincus's kitchen with a fraction of the carbohydrates in traditional tortillas with the same soft texture and flavor. "Each one has 70 calories and 15 grams of fiber, which is more than half of your daily fiber needs per serving. You can use them for wraps, pizza, fajitas and tacos," says Harris-Pincus. Slice one up and toast to make your own high-fiber chips for dipping in chili, guac or hummus.

Buy it: $4.99 for 8 wraps (12-ounce package)

7. Applegate Naturals Oven Roasted Turkey Breast

Having sliced turkey on hand for quick lunches makes life easier. Harris-Pincus says, "I love Applegate Naturals oven roasted turkey breast because it is humanely raised with no antibiotics and is free of dairy, gluten and added sugar." She adds, "I use it in wraps, sandwiches, on salads, on a charcuterie board or on a skewer with veggies for a fun, nutritious snack."

Buy it: $5.49 for a 7-ounce package

8. Whisps Cheese Crisps

Crispy cheese snacks like Whisps Cheese Crisps are a versatile snack and main meal topper to keep around the house for salads and power bowls. "They are made of 100% real cheese for a delicious gluten-free option that's a good source of protein with 3 grams of carbs or less," says Harris-Pincus. Send a pouch as a savory lunchbox treat or enjoy as a crispy add-on to soups and salads, or crumble as a topping for chicken or fish.

Buy it: $5.99 for a 6-count box

9. Wyman's Just Fruit & Banana Bites

These deliciously sweet and refreshing snacks are an easy and fabulous way to get more fruit into your (and your kids') daily diet. Harris-Pincus says, "Made with simple, real ingredients and less than 50 calories per serving, these are amazing as-is with a spoon, or you can toss some into a smoothie, into baked oatmeal, in muffins or layered in a yogurt parfait."

Buy it: $4.99 for 4, 2.3-ounce cups

10. Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt Bars

With flavors like chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter chocolate crunch and sea salt caramel, it's hard to believe these ice cream bars are healthy (but they are!). They're made with Greek yogurt for a tasty boost of protein (each bar has between 4-6 grams), and each creamy bar ranges between 80-130 calories. These are so delicious, you'll want to try every flavor.