10 Healthy Aldi Finds Coming to Stores in September

While we're not *quite* ready to say goodbye to summer, Aldi is making it a little easier to look forward to fall with their list of September Aldi Finds. From convenience meals to fall-flavored cheeses and Oktoberfest-inspired treats, we're ready to load up our carts this September (and we won't forget our quarters this time!). Here are the healthy Aldi Finds we're most looking forward to buying this fall. Just make sure to mark your calendars, because they won't last long!

Healthy September Aldi Finds

Season's Choice Eggplant Cutlets or Fries

seasons choice eggplant cutlets or fries Credit: Aldi

These bags of frozen eggplant come in cutlets or fries and would be delicious tossed in the air fryer as a simple side or turned into shortcut eggplant Parm with a little sauce and cheese on top. They're available in stores on September 1 and will retail for $3.99 per bag.

Season's Choice Harvest Grain Bowls

seasons choice harvest grain bowls Credit: Aldi

These microwavable grain bowls have about 290 calories and 13 grams of plant-based protein each. They come in two flavor options–Southwest or Italian—and would make a perfect lunch with some extra veggies, beans or meat tossed in for more staying power. They will be available in stores on September 8 and cost just $2.49 each.

Season's Choice Pumpkin or Butternut Squash Risotto

seasons choice pumpkin or butternut squash risotto Credit: Aldi

Love risotto but don't want to spend an hour stirring? We know how you feel! Aldi has the perfect solution with their frozen packages of risotto that come together in minutes. There are two fall-perfect flavors coming to stores on September 8: pumpkin spelt risotto with carrots, onions, rosemary and spices in a creamy sauce; and butternut squash risotto with carrots, onions, parsley and spices in a creamy sauce. You can't go wrong with either of these picks—plus, each package costs just $3.49.

Specially Selected Oatmeal Cups Assorted Varieties

specially selected oatmeal cups assorted varieties Credit: Aldi

Dietitians say that oatmeal is one of the healthiest breakfasts you can eat since it's inexpensive, endlessly customizable, packed with fiber and can help you lose weight. While regular oatmeal is pretty quick and easy to make, sometimes you need a shortcut for busy mornings. Aldi is saving the day with these tasty oatmeal cups that come in two dessert-inspired flavors: Blueberry Chia Muffin and Cranberry Walnut. Simply add your favorite milk and make overnight oats, or heat it up in the microwave for a warm treat. Both flavors of this oatmeal will be in store on September 8 and cost $1.49 per container.

Simply Nature Sweet Potato Crackers

simply nature sweet potato crackers Credit: Aldi

These light and crispy gluten-free crackers would be perfect for scooping up hummus or pumpkin salsa on fall game days. They'll be available starting on September 8. The best part? Each box retails for just $1.99!

Emporium Selection Cranberry White Cheddar

emporium selection cranberry white cheddar Credit: Aldi

Want to upgrade your cheese board this fall? Look no further than this cranberry white Cheddar cheese. This special cheese is rich and nutty with a punch of tangy flavor from the cranberry. We think it'd be perfect with crackers, apples or spiced nuts. It's available for the season starting September 9 and will retail for $2.99.

Park Street Deli Dessert Hummus

park street deli dessert hummus Credit: Aldi

Dessert hummus is all the rage, and Aldi is releasing two flavors that are perfect for fall gatherings: sea salt caramel and pumpkin pie. Yum! Enjoy this gluten-free and vegan snack with graham crackers or fruit for a tasty midday treat or dessert. This dessert hummus is seasonally available starting on September 10 and will retail for $2.49 per container.

Specially Selected Caramelized Onion & Balsamic Vinegar or Gorgonzola Pita Chips

specially selected caramelized onion and balsamic vinegar pita chips Credit: Aldi

Looking for a fall snack upgrade? These pita chips are full of bold flavor and are perfect for game days. Try the caramelized onion and balsamic vinegar flavor for a tangy treat, or opt for the savory gorgonzola version. Either way, you can't go wrong with these $2.29 pita chips! Both varieties will be available in stores starting on September 15.

Deutsche Küche Bavarian Soft Pretzels or Pretzel Sticks

deutsche kuche bavarian soft pretzels Credit: AAldi

Though Oktoberfest may be cancelled this year due to COVID-19, you can still have an at-home celebration with these premade soft pretzels! They come in the classic soft pretzel shape, or pretzel sticks (which would be perfect for dunking in the beer cheese fondue below). These will be available in stores starting on September 22, and each box will retail for just $3.99.

Emporium Selection Beer Fondue

emporium selection beer fondue Credit: Aldi