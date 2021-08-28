ThePrep: Easy One-Pan Meals to Close Out Summer

With Labor Day quickly approaching, I'm savoring these last few days of summer! These easy dinners, which are cooked in a single pot, pan or skillet, will help me do just that.

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

With Labor Day quickly approaching, I'm savoring these last few days of summer! And at the same time, I'm getting more and more excited for fall. Apple picking, fires in the backyard and all the cozy dinners to be made have me looking forward to the change in season. And while fall tends to signify a shift from the go-go-go mentality of summer, life is still busy! Just a different kind of busy. That's where this week's easy one-pot, one-pan and one-skillet dinners come in handy.

Your Meal Plan

Creamy Corn Soup with Crispy Bacon

We kick off this week of dinners with Sunday's Sicilian-Style Chicken Thighs. Capers and olives add a salty, savory kick to this veggie-studded chicken skillet. 9 times out of 10, I'm going to go with chicken thighs over chicken breasts. They just taste so much better and despite what you may think, they're a lean protein source that's only slightly higher in calories than chicken breasts.

Tuesday's Shrimp Scampi Zoodles is a light and fresh dinner that's great for using up lots of zucchini. And Wednesday's Creamy Corn Soup with Crispy Bacon is the perfect mash up between summer and fall. You get the fresh flavor of summer corn, with the comfort of soup. This recipe calls for frozen corn but I'm going to use fresh, since it tastes so darn good this time of year. I love how delicious these dinners are but love that they only use one pot, pan or skillet even more!

Get the shopping list here.

Big-Batch Snack

Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

For all you parents out there—or anyone needing a tasty snack for the week—these Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins are just the thing! The muffin batter is made in the blender, and from there you can pour directly into your muffin pan. After a quick 15 minutes or so in the oven, you have a week's worth of snacks ready to go.

Get the Recipe: Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

Treat Yourself

Maple Whiskey Sour

If you're looking for an easy happy hour recipe, we've got some good news: you don't have to have a fully stocked bar to turn out a delicious whiskey sour. With a bit of whiskey or bourbon, some maple syrup and fresh citrus, you can create a classic Maple Whiskey Sour in just minutes.

Get the Recipe: Maple Whiskey Sour