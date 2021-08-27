The 9 Best Healthy Foods to Buy at Sam's Club, According to Dietitians

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Stock up on these healthy finds the next time you head to Sam's Club.

Sam's Club is a great store to find sweet deals and buy items in bulk. From fresh produce to rotisserie chicken to kids' snacks to household staples, there's so much to love about this big-box store. But if you're new to shopping at Sam's Club, it can be an overwhelming experience. Not to mention, it can be tough to spot healthy items you'll actually want to buy in bulk.

To make things easier, we've tapped dietitians to help you find the best healthy foods at Sam's Club. These are a few healthy finds that dietitians always add to their shopping carts.

Best Healthy Foods at Sam's Club

Chloe's Frozen Dessert Pops

These pops are made with nothing artificial, only natural ingredients like real fruit, cane sugar and chocolate. "The variety pack of lime and coconut dipped is perfect for kids and grown ups to enjoy in the summertime, and I like these because there are no questionable ingredients in these pops—no fillers, artificial ingredients or high fructose corn syrup," says Lauren Manaker M.S., RDN, LD, Charleston-based registered dietitian and author of Fueling Male Fertility.

Buy it: Sam's Club, $10.98

Dannon Danimals Smoothies

Manaker says, "For my kiddo, I always snag Dannon Danimals smoothies. [They're] a perfect on-the-go snack that makes both of us happy," says Manaker. Made with real dairy and free of any artificial colors and flavors, these smoothies are a delicious snack to keep on hand. Plus, they only have 9 grams of sugar (not bad for a kid's snack).

Buy it: Sam's Club; $9.98

Vegetable Tray

For an easy, convenient and more affordable way to buy veggies, try stocking up on one of Sam's Club's vegetable trays. At less than $10 a tray, you'll get a variety of veggies to snack on or cook with for the week—including carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, celery, snap peas and mini bell peppers. Yum!

Buy it: Sam's Club; $9.98

Quaker Old Fashioned Oats

These oats are great for making classic oatmeal or to use as a base for healthier cookies. "It's even an ingredient in my meatloaf for an antioxidant boost," says Manaker. "Oats are linked to a slew of heart-healthy benefits and I try to include them in many of my dishes," she adds.

Buy it: Sam's Club; $8.98

Member's Mark Natural Triple Berry Blend

Frozen berries are awesome to keep on hand for smoothies, chia pudding, desserts and more. Plus, unlike fresh fruit, they last for months in your freezer (but still boast all of the same nutrition benefits). A win-win in our book!

Buy it: Sam's Club; $9.58 for a 4-pound bag

Barilla Thin Spaghetti

This pasta is an inexpensive and satisfying dinner solution for busy days. "Pasta has gotten a bad rap over the years because of the carb content, but pasta is A-OK in moderation," says Manaker.

What's more, Manaker says, is that "in a recent study, results show that those who ate three servings of pasta a week had a lower stroke risk than those who ate less than one serving of pasta a week," she adds. Bulk that pasta up with green veggies, like broccoli and asparagus, and a protein, like grilled chicken or salmon, for a complete meal. Yum!

Buy it: Sam's Club; $6.54

Member's Mark Canned Atlantic Salmon

Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can help tamp down inflammation and boost our heart, brain and overall health. This canned fish is also affordable, convenient for quick meals and packed with protein. Try using one of these cans in our Stuffed Avocados, Easy Salmon Cakes or Black Bean & Salmon Tostadas.

Buy it: Sam's Club; $13.74 for five, 7-ounce cans

Eggland's Best Three Cheese Cage Free Omelet

These ready-to-eat eggs offer a boost of protein and save you time on busy mornings. "And since one serving is an excellent source of vitamins D, E, B12, B2, and B5, I know I am loading my body up with important nutrients first thing in the morning," says Manaker.

Eggland has a couple of other great options available at Sam's Club, so feel free to browse and experiment with a few different flavors.

Member's Mark Roasted & Salted Pistachios

Pistachios are high in healthy fats and protein to keep you fuller longer, and they taste great for both sweet and savory recipes. Plus, dietitian Trista Best, M.P.H., RD, LD says, "The fiber found in pistachios acts as a prebiotic in the gut to feed good gut bacteria."

She adds, "Keeping the gut well-balanced can help to control gastrointestinal conditions and ward off cancers of the gut." Plus, it'll help to support your immune system. Add pistachios to oatmeal, yogurt, chia puddings, salads, soups and more. You can even use them to crust meat and fish.