This Cordless Mini Vacuum Has Been My Lifesaver for Pet Hair and Kitchen Messes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It’s $40, lightweight and totally portable, which is ideal for getting into all of the nooks and crannies of your home and car.

This is Obsessed: my weekly column devoted to sharing all the things I'm loving right now—from unique food and gift ideas to travel destinations and beauty products—plus some tips and tricks for living your best life.

My American Eskimo Dog, Grits, is my baby. Because he only weighs 20 pounds, he's my constant companion and goes almost everywhere with me. But he's a shedding machine, so I often find clumps of his fur stuck to the carpet in my car or hidden in the crevices of my couch. I live in a split-level home, so lugging a vacuum (even my beloved robot vac) up and down the stairs whenever I spot one of his furry tumbleweeds can be a hassle. I wanted to find an easier way to suck up those stray fur balls, and I finally found the perfect solution: Bissell's Aeroslim Handheld Vacuum.

bissell aeroslim vacuum BISSELL® AeroSlim™ Cordless Handheld Vacuum $39.99 SHOP IT Bissell

Bissell's Aeroslim Handheld Vacuum is about $40, plus it's portable, lightweight and compact (read: perfect for stashing under your kitchen sink or in your car). You simply charge it with a USB charger (yep, even the one in your car will work!) and it will last for up to 12 minutes of continuous cleaning. While this little handheld vacuum isn't made for heavy-duty messes, it's perfect for cleaning out your car, vacuuming your couch cushions or even sucking up errant crumbs in your kitchen. I love that it comes with two interchangeable heads—a dusting brush and crevice tool—so you can really get into all the nooks and crannies. It also has a washable filter and easy-empty dirt bin to keep things tidy when you're done.

But perhaps one of the coolest things about this vacuum is that a portion of sales goes to support the Bissell Pet Foundation, which supports animal welfare organizations, provides resources to underserved communities and aims to reduce the number of pets in shelters and rescues. Now that's a vacuum I can feel good about using! Want to try it out for yourself? It's available at Bissell, Target and Amazon.