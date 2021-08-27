Ayesha Curry's 2-Minute Smoothie Recipe Is Hydrating and High in Protein
Coconut water, for the win!
Here at EatingWell, we love a good smoothie. In bowl form or in a to-go cup, berry-packed or veggie-infused, we're obsessed with how easy, versatile and produce-strong these mini meals or snacks can be. In fact, one of our on-staff dietitians deemed smoothies the #1 way to sneak more fruit into your menu.
Have some leftover fresh spinach? Sure, toss it in! Stocked up on bananas that are turning a hint too brown? Take a break from banana bread and freeze them to thicken up a future smoothie recipe to milkshake-like levels of creaminess.
But sometimes we get a little stuck in a smoothie rut, using the same basic formula of liquids, produce and mix-ins. So we're always on the lookout for new sip-spiration, and our latest came by way of Ayesha Curry!
The actress, cookbook author, TV host, designer, mom of three, wife to basketball player Steph Curry, co-founder of the non-profit Eat.Learn.Play and creator of the new magazine Sweet July (phew!) surely needs a lot of quick and nutrition-rich meals to be able to juggle everything. She was kind enough to share one of them—her signature post-workout Blueberry Smoothie—as part of her recent Sweet July "Fitness Week."
The 7-day challenge included five virtual workouts with Curry and her trainer Katherine Nyhan, and on the final day of the program, Curry suggested her followers blend up their own version of her favorite post-exercise drink to raise a glass to their collective job well done.
Curry's blueberry smoothie "uses coconut water as the liquid base which is a natural electrolyte source, making it perfect to enjoy after a workout. Blueberries are also loaded with antioxidants, which means it not only tastes great, but it'll help keep you strong and healthy," she explains.
This post-workout snack serves two people, but the ingredient amounts could easily be halved if you just want one for you. Each serving has 237 calories, 12 grams of protein, 32 grams of carbs, about 6 grams of fat (3 of which are saturated), almost 3 grams of fiber and 27 grams of sugar (most of which is naturally occurring from the fruit).
In a blender pitcher, simply combine fresh blueberries or raspberries, plain Greek yogurt, cubed mango, coconut water (the secret hydration-boosting ingredient, which The Rock adores in his breakfast recipes, too!), plus a drizzle of agave nectar (honey or maple syrup would also do the trick), a splash of vanilla, a small sprinkle of cinnamon and some ice. Blend until smooth, or for about 1 minute, adding extra coconut water to reach your preferred consistency.
