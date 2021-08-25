Giada's Recipe for Banana Bread Brownies Is So Delicious, Fans Are Making It Three Times a Week

If you're on the hunt for a healthy way to satisfy your sweet tooth, we may have just found the perfect snackable treat for you. Giada De Laurentiis, chef extraordinaire and our go-to source for delicious pasta recipes, has a fan-favorite recipe on her blog, and we're psyched to give it a try.

Giadzy, De Laurentiis's blog, posted the celebrity chef's recipe for Banana Bread Brownies, a twist on two classic desserts that results in a dreamy layered brownie. "Half banana bread, half brownie, no dairy, no gluten and barely any added sugar? This is a delicious dessert you can definitely feel good about," the caption read. And we have to agree.

A serving of the banana bread brownies contains just 135 calories and 6 grams of sugar—that's much less than the 365 calories and 33 grams of sugar you'll find in some packaged brownie mixes. And while a packaged mix may seem more convenient, this recipe will definitely appeal to those looking for a low-effort, healthier dessert option. The brownies require just 10 minutes of active prep before heading into the oven.

To make the brownies, De Laurentiis combines bananas, almond butter, coconut oil, almond milk, sugar, salt, almond flour, oats and baking powder. Half of the mixture goes into the pan, and De Laurentiis adds cocoa powder and chocolate chips to the other half before pouring it in as well. (You know we love a healthy one-bowl dessert!)

Reviewers give the recipe four stars overall, with one reviewer writing that they've "made these twice and they taste delicious." Another review praises the brownies as being a "family hit for everyone" that's "moist and delicious." And one reviewer says these are the kind of brownies you'll want to make all week.

"I've made these 3 times this week!," the reviewer writes. "I actually leave out the sugar because I think they're sweet enough without. I used peanut butter since I had it available, and I've added coconut once which was also tasty! Thanks for this one! It's going in my family recipe book."