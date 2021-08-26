6 Dietitian-Approved Vegan Meals That Are Packed with Protein and Available Online

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Between the dog days of summer and the back-to-school rush, schedules are filling up and there's little time left to cook. Takeout meals might be tempting in a pinch, but they can pack on added salt, sugar and fat so they are better for a special occasion than every day. Instead, these brands offer plant-focused healthy meals that you can buy online. As an added bonus, they are vegan and packed with protein! Keep these six dietitian-approved ready-to-eat meals in your kitchen for busy days.

1. A Dozen Cousins

A Dozen Cousins was created from the Creole, Caribbean and Latin American flavors that Ibraheem Basir grew up with as a child. Their pouches feature super nutritious beans, rice, legumes and vegetables and are bursting with mouthwatering flavors. A few of our vegan favorites include the Mexican Cowboy Pinto Beans, Trini Chickpea Curry and Cuban Black Beans. Their products all take convenience seriously. Simply microwave for 60 seconds and enjoy.

2. Daily Harvest Harvest Bowls

You might know about Daily Harvest from their protein-packed smoothies. But they also have a full line of Harvest Bowls! With over 20 flavors, they have a choice for every palate. Each features veggies, legumes and filling whole grains that add nutrition and protein. Two flavors to try are Roasted Eggplant & Red Pepper Caponata and Sweet Potato & Wild Rice Hash.

3. Amy's Bowls

Amy's Bowls feature organic ingredients that are packed with flavor and ready in the microwave in minutes. They store well in the freezer so you can keep them on-hand for whenever you need them. Not all Amy's Bowls are vegan, but the Brown Rice with Black-Eyed Peas & Veggies is a plant-based favorite. It comes in a flavorful tamari-ginger sauce and packs nine grams of protein per serving.

4. Kashi Bowls

As a brand, Kashi has always focused on choosing high-quality, sustainably-sourced ingredients. Their plant-powered bowls are no exception. We love this Chimichurri Quinoa Bowl because it features protein-rich quinoa alongside summer vegetables and an Argentinian-inspired grill sauce that pulls everything together. It takes like a home-grilled meal, but it's ready in the microwave in minutes.

5. MorningStar Burgers

Whether you are having a plant-based cookout or making a simple meal for one, MorningStar Farms has the burger for you. Their Spicy Black Bean Burger is bursting with flavor and packs on nine grams of protein per serving. They are fully cooked, so you can thaw and heat them up however you prefer: microwave, oven, skillet or grill. Plus, you can store them in the freezer. Pair with a whole-wheat bun and some guacamole and salsa for a balanced, filling dinner.

6. Sweet Earth Bowls

Sweet Earth's Curry Tiger Bowl takes "protein-packed" to the next level with 19 grams of protein per serving. It is ready in less than five minutes and can be stored in the freezer. With ingredients like lentils, broccoli, seitan and sweet potatoes, it is a flavorful vegan meal that is definitely worth a place in your kitchen.