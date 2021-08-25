Regular exercise is important for weight loss, chronic disease prevention and our overall health—here's how to make it part of your routine.

This Is the Best Time of Day to Exercise if You Struggle to Make It a Habit, According to Research

Struggling to make your sweat session a habit? You're not alone. About 60% of Americans don't hit their recommended activity level on the regular, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And one in four adults admit to racking up zero minutes of exercise per week.

Many of us try to start the year strong, and "exercise more" is consistently one of the top new year's resolutions. Yet the wellness app Strava (a workout-tracking platform) discovered that so many people drop off about 2 ½ weeks in, on January 17, that they deemed it "Quitters Day."

Since we know that exercise is one of the best, most efficient and affordable ways to reduce risk for several chronic diseases while boosting mental health, researchers are showing us how can we stick with it for real this time.

Turns out, when we choose to work out can make a massive difference. An October 2020 study published in the journal Exercise and Sport Sciences Reviews found that setting a consistent exercise time is a powerful way to make it more likely to happen. Morning workouts in particular were also shown to enhance weight loss among participants with obesity. The study authors believe this could be the result of:

Easier planning, AKA your best intentions won't get derailed by a meeting that gets added to your calendar during your lunchtime workout

Potentially increased satiety, you may feel less snacky throughout the day since it started with an all-natural energy boost

Earlier research found that any consistent time that works for your schedule is better than bopping that workout "meeting" around, and since this topic is still in its scientific "infancy," according to ACE Fitness experts, more wide-ranging studies are needed to confirm the morning link. But the scientific community is pretty certain that marking the same time slot on your calendar daily, whenever feels most energizing and achievable for you, is the ultimate Rx to make exercise more of a habit.