Here's Exactly When the Pumpkin Spice Latte—and Other Fall Items—Are Coming Back to Starbucks

To folks who love the scent of freshly sharpened pencils, the sound of crisp leaves crunching underfoot and, of course, the taste of pumpkin spice lattes, congratulations! It's the most wonderful time of the year.

Starbucks, the original purveyor of the iconic PSL, announced today that pumpkin spice lattes will return to stores tomorrow, August 24. The classic drink combines espresso and steamed milk with pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. The PSL will be available hot or iced and topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices.

Here's the nutritional breakdown for a grande PSL:

390 calories

14 g fat (9 g sat, 0.5 g trans)

52 g carbohydrates (0 g fiber, 50 g sugar)

14 g protein

50 mg cholesterol

230 mg sodium

150 mg caffeine

A pumpkin spice latte may be a classic, but it also packs quite a bit of sugar. A grande latte contains 50 grams of sugar, which is more than 100% of your suggested daily nutritional value. And at 9 grams of saturated fat per serving, you're only 4 grams away from the recommended daily limit established by the American Heart Association. "So to say, it's not the best idea to make the PSL a regular part of your morning, but like all things, enjoying one from time to time isn't going to break you," says EatingWell senior digital editor and registered dietitian, Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD.

For a similar kick of pumpkin flavor, you could try ordering a plain latte or cup of coffee with just one pump of pumpkin spice sauce, which would bring the added sugar total down (a typical grande latte contains four pumps of sauce—each pump of Starbucks syrups and sauces can contain up to 10 grams of sugar).

To cut back on saturated fat and sugar, you could try out our Pumpkin Spice Latte recipe—the drink takes just 15 minutes to prepare and has just 147 calories, 14.3 grams of sugar and 3.5 grams of saturated fat per serving.

two iced coffees on designed background Credit: Starbucks

For those craving that fall flavor in places where it's still too toasty to drink a hot coffee on the way to work, there's more good news: The brand is also bringing back its pumpkin cream cold brew, a twist on its other cold foam offerings. The drink starts with cold brew sweetened with vanilla syrup and is topped off with a pumpkin spice-flavored foam and a sprinkle of spices. "Cold brew is often thought of as being on the lighter side but this take is still up there in terms of saturated fat and added sugar—8 grams and 31 grams, respectively," says Seaver. You can order the drink without the vanilla syrup to cut out some sugar and retain all that delicious pumpkin flavor!

Starbucks is also bringing back seasonal treats like the pumpkin cream cheese muffin and pumpkin scone for fall, so you can go all in on the flavor during your next Starbucks visit. Just be aware: they both include a generous portion of saturated fat and sugar, with the muffin coming in at 4 grams of saturated fat and 34 grams of added sugar and the scone coming in at 14 grams of saturated fat and 46 grams of sugar per scone. The scone also clocks in at 500 calories, which—if you're eating this as a snack—is high.

"We all love special seasonal treats—myself included. The key is enjoying them in moderation and making some healthy changes where you can, like cutting back on sugary syrups or splitting a muffin or scone with a friend," says Seaver.