Costco Is Putting Purchasing Limits on These Sale Items Right Now

Over the weekend, Costco shoppers showed up in stores to a growing list of products that now have caps on quantities per customer. On Saturday, one Costco member announced via Costco's Reddit community that their local store had posted a handmade notice of maximum purchase allotments on some products.

Many of the products included are common household items like bottled spring water, Bounty paper towels and Charmin toilet paper. According to the Reddit post, they have been limited to one or two items per customer at some stores. And while it's not March 2020 all over again, you should do your research before making a trip to the discount retailer. To plan your next warehouse haul, we suggest heading over the offers page on Costco's website to make sure the items you need are available.