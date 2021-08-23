The Le Creuset Products You Should Buy, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
They start at just $15, too!
From the best Trader Joe's snack and the #1 casserole to the top edible plant and best form of self-care, astrologists say your destiny might just be written in the stars!
We, like many of you, take these suggestions with a generous grain of salt. But it certainly can be fun to explore what we might have in common with others who are born during our same zodiac sign. Our latest culinary-related horoscope culinary inspiration comes by way of one of our (and Ina Garten's!) favorite kitchen gear brands, Le Creuset.
The enamel cast-iron brand with a devoted following tapped astrologers from the daily horoscope app Sanctuary to suggest the three perfect Le Creuset investments—including colors—for every star sign.
Read on to learn which skillets, casseroles, Dutch ovens and beyond might best align with your personality.
Aries
Signature Skillet in Flame (buy it: $120 for a 6 1/3-inch skillet, Le Creuset)
Pie Bird in Licorice (buy it: $15, Le Creuset)
Mini Round Cocotte in Cerisse (buy it: $30 for an 14-ounce cocotte, Le Creuset)
Taurus
Honey Pot in Nectar (buy it: $45, Le Creuset)
Oval Dutch Oven in Artichaut (buy it: $350 for a 5-quart Dutch oven, Le Creuset)
Signature Roaster in Meringue (buy it: $265 for a 5 ¼-quart roaster, Le Creuset)
Gemini
Braiser in Sea Salt (buy it: $320 for a 3 ½-quart braiser, Le Creuset)
Signature Skillet in Indigo (buy it: $190 for a 10 ¼-inch skillet, Le Creuset)
Heritage Pie Dish in Flame (buy it: $50, Le Creuset)
Cancer
Mini Round Cocotte in Flame (buy it: $20 for an 8-ounce cocotte, Le Creuset)
Oval Dutch Oven in Nectar (buy it: $395 for a 6 ¾-quart Dutch oven, Le Creuset)
Classic Whistling Kettle in Caribbean (buy it: $100, Le Creuset)
Leo
Signature Skillet in Nectar (buy it: $190 for a 10 ¼-inch skillet, Le Creuset)
Braiser in Fig (buy it: $320 for a 3 ½-quart braiser, Le Creuset)
Heritage Rectangular Casserole in Cerise (buy it: $120, Le Creuset)
Virgo
Mini Round Cocotte in Sea Salt (buy it: $20 for an 8-ounce cocotte, Le Creuset)
Round Dutch Oven in Agave (buy it: $370 for a 5 ½-quart Dutch oven, Le Creuset)
Heritage Butter Dish in Artichaut (buy it: $45, Le Creuset)
Libra
Rectangular Casserole in Marseille (buy it: $120, Le Creuset)
Oval Dutch Oven in Meringue (buy it: $350 for a 5-quart Dutch oven, Le Creuset)
Mug in Fig (buy it: $20, Le Creuset)
Scorpio
Mug in Indigo (buy it: $20, Le Creuset)
Pie Dish in Deep Teal (buy it: $50, Le Creuset)
French Press in Licorice (buy it: $75 for a 34-ounce French press, Le Creuset)
Sagittarius
Mini Round Cocotte in Fig (buy it: $20 for an 8-ounce cocotte, Le Creuset)
Rectangular Casserole in Cayenne (buy it: $120, Le Creuset)
Braiser in Flame (buy it: $250 for a 2 ¼-quart braiser, Le Creuset)
Capricorn
Signature Roaster in Oyster (buy it: $265 for a 5 ¼-quart roaster, Le Creuset)
Pitcher in Artichaut (buy it: $45, Le Creuset)
Round Dutch Oven in Fig (buy it: $370 for a 5 ½-quart Dutch oven, Le Creuset)
Aquarius
French Press in Caribbean (buy it: $75 fo a 34-ounce French press, Le Creuset)
Signature Skillet in Oyster (buy it: $190 for a 10 ¼-inch skillet, Le Creuset)
Braiser in White (buy it: $250 for a 2 ¼-quart braiser, Le Creuset)
Pisces
Mug in Sea Salt (buy it: $20, Le Creuset)
Round Dutch Oven in Caribbean (buy it: $370 for a 5 ½-quart Dutch oven, Le Creuset)
Classic Whistling Kettle in Marseille (buy it: $100, Le Creuset)
