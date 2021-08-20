Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You're just 15 minutes of prep time away from enjoying this with breakfast or as an afternoon snack.

Joanna Gaines' Easy Banana Bread is "Seriously the Best Banana Bread Ever," According to One Fan

While we needed a bit of a break after early-pandemic banana bread-palooza, we're feeling more inspired than we have in months after watching mom/home cook/Fixer Upper star/Magnolia Table author (buy it: $16.59, Target) and Discovery TV show host Joanna Gaines display how easy—and amazingly tasty—her variation on the theme truly is.

See More: Healthy Banana Bread Recipes

We were already adding this to our baking agenda, and immediately added the ingredients to our online supermarket carts after seeing a fan's feedback on Instagram: "This is my favorite recipe! Seriously the best banana bread ever!"

As Gaines gathers the ingredients for her After-School Banana Bread demonstration on a new episode of Magnolia Table, she says, "This is a weekly specialty at the Gaines household—we're either doing zucchini bread or banana bread."

She begins by peeling the bananas, which she adds to a large bowl then uses a fork to mash. "I like to leave them a little chunky," Gaines explains in the recipe notes. In a separate bowl, she combines softened butter with light brown sugar, and suggests that you use a hand mixer or stand mixer (buy it: $429.99, Target) to combine. Crack in eggs, add pure vanilla extract and the mashed bananas. Mix again.

Now's the time you would add ½ cup chopped pecans, or "you can also do walnuts," Gaines says. "I'm taking this to my kids today, and they don't like nuts. So I'm not doing nuts." A pal of Gaines swaps in chocolate chips, while Gaines herself thinks this recipe is "perfect just as it is" sans mix-ins, so feel free to choose your own adventure. Mix once more.

Next up: The dry ingredients, including all-purpose flour, baking soda and kosher salt. Mix just until combined, then use a spatula to transfer the banana bread batter to an 8 x 8-inch pan (buy it: $18, Magnolia) lined with parchment paper.

"I like to top it off with some sugar," Gaines says, as she sprinkles this evenly atop the batter. "I do about 2 tablespoons. Some people might call this dessert, but I call this a snack!"

Bake in a 350 degree F oven for 45 to 50 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. "When completely cooled, cover the pan with foil and store at room temperature for up to 2 days," Gaines suggests in the recipe...if you're lucky enough to have it last that long!

If she doesn't serve a slice as an after-school snack for the fam, Gaines enjoys it in the A.M.: "This is a breakfast we have a lot. Banana bread with some butter on top and a side of eggs made to order. Every kid has a different way they like their eggs." (#relatablecontent)