ThePrep: 20-Minute Dinners to Savor Summer 

This week I'm cooking up these summery 20-minute dinners to help me savor these last few warm weeks.

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

While I really do look forward to the change of season and all the cozy recipes fall brings, I sure will miss lots about summer! Beach days down on Lake Champlain, tomatoes fresh from the garden, and the long, sunny days. So, this week I'm cooking up these summery 20-minute dinners to help me savor these last few warm weeks.

Your Meal Plan

Grilled Flank Steak with Tomato Salad

I'm extra excited about Sunday's Speedy Crab Cakes. I love a good crab cake in the summer and typically only have them when out at a restaurant. But this recipe makes it easy enough to whip them up at home. I like serving them with the remoulade from this recipe (see Step 2). And by now, you should all be familiar with my love of quick-cooking chicken cutlets. I honestly don't even bother with whole chicken breasts anymore. This week I'm trying out our new recipe for 20-Minute Creamy Lemon-Feta Skillet Chicken.

And while I don't often crave steak, Tuesday's recipe for Grilled Flank Steak with Tomato Salad is an exception. It's the cilantro-spiked tomato salad that's doing it for me. Talk about a fresh summer dinner! I hope you all have a great week and end up loving these recipes as much as I do.

Big-Batch Snack

Pumpkin-Oatmeal Muffins

If you're not already in the mood for fall, these healthy pumpkin-oatmeal muffins will get you there. Sprinkling the muffins with pecans adds a nutty crunch to every bite. Serve them for breakfast or as a grab-and-go snack.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin-Oatmeal Muffins

Treat Yourself

Bourbon Caramel Apple Cocktail

Apple trees grow like weeds here in Vermont, and I'm noticing all the trees in my neighborhood starting to get weighed down with the beautiful ripe fruit. And that puts me in the mood for something cozy and fall-forward. This Bourbon Caramel Apple Cocktail will do the trick. Plus, it requires just three ingredients—apple cider, bourbon and a little caramel syrup. (Get more 3-ingredient apple-cider cocktails here.)

Get the Recipe: Bourbon Caramel Apple Cocktail