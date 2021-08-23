A quick cooking time makes zucchini an ideal addition to weeknight meals. You can sauté and serve it on the side of a main dish, use it to fortify sauces and stir-fries, or even enjoy it raw in salads (it's especially good when it's cut into thin ribbons with a mandoline). If you plan to cook it, try to chop or slice your pieces uniformly so that they cook evenly. Here's a step-by-step on how to cut zucchini like a pro.