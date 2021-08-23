How to Cut Zucchini

From slicing to dicing, learn how to cut zucchini for use in salads, side dishes and more.

Joy Howard
August 23, 2021
Credit: Joy Howard

A quick cooking time makes zucchini an ideal addition to weeknight meals. You can sauté and serve it on the side of a main dish, use it to fortify sauces and stir-fries, or even enjoy it raw in salads (it's especially good when it's cut into thin ribbons with a mandoline). If you plan to cook it, try to chop or slice your pieces uniformly so that they cook evenly. Here's a step-by-step on how to cut zucchini like a pro.

How to Slice Zucchini

Credit: Joy Howard

1. Use a sharp knife to trim away the ends.

Credit: Joy Howard

2. Slice the fruit crosswise into rounds.

How to Cut Zucchini into Half Moons

Credit: Joy Howard

1. Trim the ends as instructed above, then halve the fruit lengthwise.

Credit: Joy Howard

2. Slice each half crosswise into half moons.

How to Dice Zucchini

Credit: Joy Howard

1. Trim and halve the zucchini as instructed above, then slice each half lengthwise into 3 or 4 strips.

Credit: Joy Howard

2. Chop the strips into bite-size pieces.

How to Cut Zucchini into Strips

1. Trim the ends as instructed above.

Credit: Joy Howard

2. Use a mandoline to slice the fruit lengthwise into strips, holding the mandoline firmly and taking care to keep your fingers away from the blade. If your mandoline has a guard, use it to hold the fruit in place as you slice.

