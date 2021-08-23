How to Cut Zucchini
From slicing to dicing, learn how to cut zucchini for use in salads, side dishes and more.
A quick cooking time makes zucchini an ideal addition to weeknight meals. You can sauté and serve it on the side of a main dish, use it to fortify sauces and stir-fries, or even enjoy it raw in salads (it's especially good when it's cut into thin ribbons with a mandoline). If you plan to cook it, try to chop or slice your pieces uniformly so that they cook evenly. Here's a step-by-step on how to cut zucchini like a pro.
How to Slice Zucchini
1. Use a sharp knife to trim away the ends.
2. Slice the fruit crosswise into rounds.
How to Cut Zucchini into Half Moons
1. Trim the ends as instructed above, then halve the fruit lengthwise.
2. Slice each half crosswise into half moons.
How to Dice Zucchini
1. Trim and halve the zucchini as instructed above, then slice each half lengthwise into 3 or 4 strips.
2. Chop the strips into bite-size pieces.
How to Cut Zucchini into Strips
1. Trim the ends as instructed above.
2. Use a mandoline to slice the fruit lengthwise into strips, holding the mandoline firmly and taking care to keep your fingers away from the blade. If your mandoline has a guard, use it to hold the fruit in place as you slice.