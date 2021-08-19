6 Easy, Fiber-Packed Snacks to Keep You Satisfied
From a yogurt parfait to popcorn trail mix, these snacks have at least 5 grams of fiber per serving.
When you find yourself reaching for a snack, opt for one that's full of fiber. Fiber helps keep us feeling full between meals, but it has plenty of other benefits too. Gobbling up 25 to 38 grams of this key nutrient daily can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease and even certain cancers. Plus, it feeds the good bacteria in your gut and helps keep you regular. So whether it's mid-morning or late afternoon, throw together one of these snacks to help you get to that daily goal.
6 Fiber-Packed Snack Ideas
Rosemary Popcorn Trail Mix—5g fiber
Toss 2 cups air-popped popcorn, ¼ cup mini pretzel twists and 2 Tbsp. roasted unsalted almonds with 2 tsp. Parmesan cheese, 1 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil and ½ tsp. dried rosemary.
Rice Cake Snackwich—5g fiber
Try the recipe: Rice Cake Snackwich (pictured above)
Spread 1 Tbsp. almond butter on a brown rice cake. Sprinkle with ½ tsp. flaxseed and a pinch of ground cinnamon. Top with ½ sliced apple and another brown rice cake.
Peanut Butter Yogurt Parfait—5g fiber
Layer ½ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt, ⅓ cup raspberries, 2 Tbsp. granola, 2 tsp. peanut butter and 1 Tbsp. roasted unsalted peanuts.
Chickpea Snack Salad—5g fiber
Try the recipe: Chickpea Snack Salad
Toss ½ cup rinsed canned chickpeas, ¼ cup halved grape tomatoes, 1 Tbsp. red-wine vinaigrette and 2 sliced olives.
Garlic Sesame Edamame—6g fiber
Prepare ¾ cup frozen edamame in pods according to package directions. Toss with 1 tsp. sesame oil, ½ tsp. garlic powder and ⅛ tsp. kosher salt.
Crackers with Spicy Avocado—6g fiber
Top 6 whole-grain crackers with ⅓ sliced avocado, 1 tsp. hemp seeds, ⅛ tsp. salt and a pinch of cayenne pepper.
This article originally appeared in EatingWell Magazine, September 2021.