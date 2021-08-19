6 Easy, Fiber-Packed Snacks to Keep You Satisfied

When you find yourself reaching for a snack, opt for one that's full of fiber. Fiber helps keep us feeling full between meals, but it has plenty of other benefits too. Gobbling up 25 to 38 grams of this key nutrient daily can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease and even certain cancers. Plus, it feeds the good bacteria in your gut and helps keep you regular. So whether it's mid-morning or late afternoon, throw together one of these snacks to help you get to that daily goal.