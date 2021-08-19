The 6 Best Egg Bites for a Delicious Boost of Protein

These bites make for an eggs-cellent breakfast or snack.

Devon O'Brien & Sara Haas, RD
August 19, 2021
Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh, Insta Cart

Eggs are the perfect, budget-friendly staple to keep on hand for many reasons. First, they have some great health benefits, including being a good source of vitamin B12 and choline, serving as a complete protein and more. Another benefit of eggs is that they cook quickly. But on days when you're pressed for time and need a quick, filling source of protein, egg bites are the perfect solution. After nutritionally vetting store-bought egg bites galore, we taste-tested 18 varieties to find the best. Here are the six best egg bites, including a plant-based option.

Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh

Vital Farms Pasture-Raised Egg Bites Uncured Bacon & Cheddar Cheese

Sharp Cheddar and bacon lend rich, satisfying flavor, and the cheese gives these bites a calcium boost—20% of your Daily Value per serving.

240 cal, 520mg sodium, 18g protein

Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh

Trader Joe's Egg Frittata with Swiss Cheese & Cauliflower

These airy mini frittatas have a slightly browned exterior as if they were fresh from the oven. Whole eggs mixed with whites (which have a tad more protein) provide extra staying power.

270 cal, 620mg sodium, 25g protein

Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh

Jimmy Dean Sausage & Cheddar Omelet Minis

This pick packs delicious flavor thanks to spiced sausage. Plus, a little cream cheese in the egg mixture makes them extra-rich.

220 cal, 630mg sodium, 13g protein

Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh

Organic Valley Uncured Ham & Swiss Egg Bites

Chunks of ham not only add mouthwatering umami, they also add textural contrast. A little cottage cheese in the mix lends creaminess and ups the protein count.

220 cal, 460mg sodium, 16g protein

Credit: Insta Cart

Nellie's Broccoli & Cheddar Sous-Vide Egg Bites

These bites have a tender, custardy texture. The serving listed on the package is for one bite, compared to two of the others, so to make it comparable we doubled the numbers below. 

180 cal, 400mg sodium, 14g protein

Credit: Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh

Just Egg Sous Vide Inspired by India

Our favorite plant-based option, these are made with mung bean protein. They're studded with broccoli and cauliflower and seasoned with curry powder and coconut milk.

180 cal, 380mg sodium, 8g protein

This article originally appeared in EatingWell Magazine, September 2021.

