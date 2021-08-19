The 6 Best Egg Bites for a Delicious Boost of Protein

Eggs are the perfect, budget-friendly staple to keep on hand for many reasons. First, they have some great health benefits, including being a good source of vitamin B12 and choline, serving as a complete protein and more. Another benefit of eggs is that they cook quickly. But on days when you're pressed for time and need a quick, filling source of protein, egg bites are the perfect solution. After nutritionally vetting store-bought egg bites galore, we taste-tested 18 varieties to find the best. Here are the six best egg bites, including a plant-based option.