The 6 Best Egg Bites for a Delicious Boost of Protein
These bites make for an eggs-cellent breakfast or snack.
Eggs are the perfect, budget-friendly staple to keep on hand for many reasons. First, they have some great health benefits, including being a good source of vitamin B12 and choline, serving as a complete protein and more. Another benefit of eggs is that they cook quickly. But on days when you're pressed for time and need a quick, filling source of protein, egg bites are the perfect solution. After nutritionally vetting store-bought egg bites galore, we taste-tested 18 varieties to find the best. Here are the six best egg bites, including a plant-based option.
Vital Farms Pasture-Raised Egg Bites Uncured Bacon & Cheddar Cheese
Sharp Cheddar and bacon lend rich, satisfying flavor, and the cheese gives these bites a calcium boost—20% of your Daily Value per serving.
240 cal, 520mg sodium, 18g protein
Trader Joe's Egg Frittata with Swiss Cheese & Cauliflower
These airy mini frittatas have a slightly browned exterior as if they were fresh from the oven. Whole eggs mixed with whites (which have a tad more protein) provide extra staying power.
270 cal, 620mg sodium, 25g protein
Jimmy Dean Sausage & Cheddar Omelet Minis
This pick packs delicious flavor thanks to spiced sausage. Plus, a little cream cheese in the egg mixture makes them extra-rich.
220 cal, 630mg sodium, 13g protein
Organic Valley Uncured Ham & Swiss Egg Bites
Chunks of ham not only add mouthwatering umami, they also add textural contrast. A little cottage cheese in the mix lends creaminess and ups the protein count.
220 cal, 460mg sodium, 16g protein
Nellie's Broccoli & Cheddar Sous-Vide Egg Bites
These bites have a tender, custardy texture. The serving listed on the package is for one bite, compared to two of the others, so to make it comparable we doubled the numbers below.
180 cal, 400mg sodium, 14g protein
This article originally appeared in EatingWell Magazine, September 2021.