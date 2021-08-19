The 5 Healthiest and Tastiest Frozen Nuggets to Buy, According to Our Editors

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Sometimes you need a quick and easy meal, and that's when frozen food can come in handy. And one option that's both kid- and adult-approved: chicken nuggets. To help you find the best available, we scouted the freezer section and tasted almost 30 chicken tenders and nuggets (and their meatless counterparts) to find the healthiest bites that still delivered plenty of yum. Plus, we learned a few key shopping tips along the way.

What to Look for When Shopping

Understanding the Label

Identifiers like "tender" and "nugget" tell you about the shape and size to expect. But as for the meat under the breading, some brands boast cut pieces of chicken, whereas others have uniformly shaped bites of meat that can contain binders and fillers. We found brands that list the specific cut—"chicken breast," for example—tend to be the least processed, compared to those that simply list "white chicken meat."

Vegetable Add-Ins

These days, many products focus on sounding positively healthy-ish, touting benefits like having vegetables mixed in with the meat or breading. It may boost their fiber and help lower calories a little, though it's not enough to count as a serving of veggies, so don't get too hung up on them.

Be Mindful of Excess Sodium

Sodium is an issue with many convenience foods, and with nuggets, it tends to lurk in the crispy coating. The meat may also be tenderized or "marinated" in salty solutions before breading. Look for brands with less than 450 mg of sodium per serving of chicken and less than 500 mg for plant-based.

Keep an Eye on Protein

Because breading is a big component of these crunchified chicken pieces, they aren't the protein powerhouse that the same amount of plain chicken breast is. Most brands of chicken or meatless tenders and nuggets, especially vegan versions, have less than half the 26 grams that a 3-ounce portion of skinless breast has. Aim for at least 12 grams of protein per serving, and if you're going meatless, at least 8.

5 Healthiest Frozen Tenders and Nuggets