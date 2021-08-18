5 Dietitian-Approved Meals from P.F. Chang's

It's easy to go all out with the delicious family-style meals served at this popular chain. Which means it's easy for the calorie and sodium counts to rise quickly. But we found plenty of tasty options that keep things in check and are full of colorful vegetables and lean protein. Keep in mind that each entree is meant to serve 2 people (the lettuce wraps serve 4) and comes with a side of rice—choose brown to make your meal extra-filling. The numbers below reflect 1 serving of the dish sans rice. If you are dining alone consider saving some for another time. Here are our top choices at P.F. Chang's.