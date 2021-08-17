5 Tips for Perfect Classic, Fluffy Mashed Potatoes

5 Tips for Fluffy Mashed Potatoes

Tip #1: Pick the Right Potato

There are plenty of different kinds of potatoes out there, but all fall into three categories: waxy, starchy and all-purpose. When you're talking mashed potatoes, Yukon Gold is best. They have less starch than a "floury" potato (like russets), but more than a "waxy" potato (like a red potato). Not enough starch and your mashed potatoes will be dry; too much, and they'll be gummy. You can also try sweet potatoes for a twist on this classic.

Tip #2: Cook Potatoes Using the Right Method

Start them cold: Add potatoes to cold water and bring to a boil. The potatoes cook more evenly than if you add them to water that's already boiling. Make sure that your potatoes are cut into equal sizes, since big pieces and small pieces cook at different rates.

bacon cheddar mashed potatoes

Tip #3: Don't Overcook or Undercook the Potatoes

Cooking the potatoes just right is key. If they're undercooked, you'll have pockets of crispy potato chunks-—a big no-no for classic fluffy mashed potatoes. If you overcook them they disintegrate and your potatoes will be soupy. The specific cooking time depends on the size of your potato: a perfectly cooked piece of potato should give no resistance when cut with a knife, but shouldn't crumble into a million pieces.

Tip #4: Don't Overmix the Potatoes

Even if you've picked the right potatoes, overmixing mashed potatoes can lead to a stiff, chewy texture. Keep them fluffy by mashing them through a ricer for smooth potatoes or using a hand-held masher for chunkier potatoes. This limits the amount that the potatoes are processed so the starches stay intact. If they're overwhipped, the starches break down further and give you a sticky result.

Tip #5: Serve Them Hot