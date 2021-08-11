Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore Love Making This Easy Zucchini Side Dish

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore have one of those classic Hollywood friendships that we want to last forever. The pair of Charlie's Angels co-stars have been friends since they were teens, and it seems like they've been as close as sisters ever since. Diaz and Barrymore do just about everything together, from hanging out on red carpets to cooking—and the pair shared one of their favorite recipes this summer.

Diaz and Barrymore joined up on Instagram Live to chat about Barrymore's sleek new cookware line, which you can pick up from Walmart, and make Diaz's recipe for air-fried zucchini sticks.

Before the cooking tutorial began, Barrymore was quick to give Diaz credit for being her coach in the kitchen. "Cameron and I have lived together in so many places, all over the world together, and she has always been the chef," Barrymore said. "She's the best cook ever." (Diaz has been known to whip up tasty recipes on her Instagram, like this 7-ingredient salad and creamy mushroom pasta.)

Diaz described the zucchini recipe as being "really quick" and "super easy," which checks all of our boxes. To start, she pulls together her ingredients, including two large zucchini, ⅓ cup of flour, two eggs, a tablespoon of milk, two cloves of garlic, a cup of breadcrumbs, ½ cup of Parmesan and seasonings.

The pair trimmed the ends of the zucchinis, then cut them widthwise in half before chopping the two pieces into quarters to make thin, triangular fry-like shapes. Then they combined the eggs, milk and a half clove of garlic into one bowl, whisking well. In a second bowl, they mixed the breadcrumbs, Parmesan, paprika, chopped flat-leaf parsley, fresh oregano, salt and pepper together.

Each zucchini piece takes a dip into the flour, then the egg mixture and finally the breadcrumbs—then they're ready for the air fryer. The zucchini sticks went into the air fryer for 15 minutes at 400 degrees while the pair reminisced. Barrymore and Diaz used a chic 6-quart air fryer from the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore line (buy it: $89, Walmart).

When the zucchini fries were looking golden brown and crispy, Barrymore and Diaz took them out of the air fryer and served them with a quick and easy tzatziki sauce that Diaz made ahead of time. (Our Tzatziki recipe would be a perfect sub, especially if you microplane the cucumbers the way Diaz suggests with her version.)