Plus, see what drinks she stocks up on to stay hydrated all day long.

Drew Barrymore Just Organized Her Fridge—Here's How You Can Make Yours Look Just as Good

We aren't the only ones obsessed with the quick, easy and "who knew?!" tips and tricks floating around on TikTok. Our girl Drew Barrymore proves, once again, that celebrities are just like us!

"One woman racked up 26 million views for a hypnotic video of her cleaning and restocking the snack drawer of her fridge...she's a mom from Michigan who cleans and calms with every TikTok video she posts," Barrymore explains on her talk show.

Inspired by Monica Brady, AKA @midwesternmama29, Barrymore invited fans to take a peek into her fridge recently on Instagram:

Barrymore writes in the caption, "These are some of my go-to beverages, all neatly stored and let me tell you, organizing the fridge is so satisfying!"

plastic bin iDesign Plastic Bin $14.95 SHOP IT Williams Sonoma

Neatly stacked alongside Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn Non-Alcoholic Golden Ale (buy it: $19.99 for 12, Drizly) and cocktail mixers from Fever Tree and Cipriani, you'll find plenty of spring water, RW Knudsen Just Cranberry Juice (buy it: $6.79 for 32 ounces, Target) which Barrymore says is, "ripe and refreshing" as well as her favorite enhanced sparkling water Blood Orange and Ginger Free Rain (buy it: $35.99 for 12, Free Rain).

After taking a look at how tidy and clean her refrigerator looks, we were inspired to take a deep dive into the archives of Drew's Little Yellow Book. This section on her talk show's website highlights all of the actor/mom/host/author/entrepreneur's favorite products, including plenty of organization goodies we're already adding to our carts.

First up, a cute and convenient condiment caddy. "This Susan is anything but lazy," Barrymore's team explains on the show's site. "It's here to rescue your cabinets and level-up your organization! The wizards at The Home Edit (yes, those organizing queens!) dreamed up the sweetest carousel to help consolidate your kitchen condiments, organize your office supplies, and triangulate your toiletries! Drew sprinkles these around her home to ensure that no products get stuck in the back of a cabinet."

condiment caddy lazy susan The Home Edit by iDesign Divided Lazy Susan $29.99 SHOP IT The Container Store

Next, a wire basket that can keep drinks, yogurt containers and other small snacks neatly in line and easy to spot. "Drew creates golden moments in every room of her home," her show team says. "One of her favorite ways to incorporate the color is through these sweet storage baskets from the Container Store. They can truly be used in any room of the house for any purpose, and wherever they are, tones of yellow rays of sunshine radiate from them." (P.S. These also come in a vibrant aqua that we're head over heels about!)

wire baskets Aqua Wire Storage Baskets with Handles $6.99 SHOP IT The Container Store

And lastly, glass food storage containers are a must for meal prep or leftovers, according to Barrymore and co. They "prevent spills and leaks with their BPA-free, dishwasher-safe lid. Drew appreciates the premium materials of Anchor's food storage containers, as she prioritizes quality of materials she uses in her home, especially with her young children. Plus, the Anchor Hocking storage is funky yet functional, which is the name of the game for Drew who constantly makes sure to balance style with practicality!"

glass food storage containers Anchor Hocking TrueSeal Round Glass Food Storage Containers with Airtight Lids, Mineral Blue, Set of 3 $18.98 SHOP IT Amazon