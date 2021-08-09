Martha Stewart's Birthday Menu Is Pure Gold

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Just wait 'til you see the torched meringue on her birthday cake.😍

Wow, 80 looks amazing on Martha Stewart! The mom/grandmother/cookbook author/magazine founder/entrepreneur/TV host celebrated the start of her 80th trip around the sun last week, and in true Martha fashion, she left no detail overlooked.

While the tablescape and Stewart's apparel were both stunning and chic, what really took the event over the top is—you guessed it!—the menu. Known for her penchant for throwing epic dinner parties and whipping up scrumptious desserts that look as incredible as they taste, Stewart and her team designed a birthday party menu that we can't wait to recreate for our next summer soiree. Birthday or otherwise, a paella party is never a bad idea!

In her Instagram recap of the evening, Stewart explains the menu theme, "@pstailoredevents [a specialized catering company that services the New York and Connecticut market] chef Pierre, sous chef Moises, me, and chef in training Federico, behind the two massive paellas—on left meat and vegetable, on right seafood. Table covered in waxed butcher paper. A perfect night for a perfect, 'backyard paella party!!!!!'"

We adore the casual yet classy vibe BIG platters of paella and a butcher paper-covered table provide. (You can buy a huge roll of butcher paper on Amazon for $15).

Plus the communal nature is ideal for feeding a crowd (of fully vaccinated or safely-distanced guests) with a one-pan meal. And since paella is easy to customize with your favorite proteins and vegetables, it's ideal to satisfy a crowd with different dietary preferences and restrictions.

For the seafood-averse, try our Paella Valenciana, and if you're seeking a hands-off, party-perfect option, consider our Slow Cooker Shrimp and Chorizo Paella. Or if you're in the mood for a classic mixed protein version that we're pretty sure Stewart herself would deem "a good thing," give our five-star Summer Paella a go.

The catered dessert is equally impressive:

"Yummy birthday cake! Yellow sponge layers filled with orange curd and lemon curd with meringue frosting lightly browned. Utterly delicious!"

The citrus elements sound super refreshing on a warm August evening, while the cake concept still gives a nod to birthday tradition. The multiple layers and piped, torched meringue make the PS Tailored Events creation a true showstopper, but you can recreate a similar flavor experience in a lower-fuss way with our Lemon Meringue Cheesecake or Sunny Citrus Chiffon Cake.