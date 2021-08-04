Nearly 300,000 Pounds of Raw Beef Recalled Due to E. Coli. 

Great Omaha Packing has issued a recall on nearly 300,000 pounds of various raw beef products that could be contaminated with E. coli.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the raw beef products were produced on July 13, 2021, and distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska. While they did not provide a list of stores where the meat might have been sold, they did publish a complete list of products and product codes for beef subject to the recall. Each product will include the establishment number "EST. 960A" inside the USDA inspection mark.

FSIS describes E. coli O157:H7 as "a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure." So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products; however, anyone who is concerned should contact their primary healthcare provider.