Trader Joe's Just Released a Low-Carb Breakfast Sandwich, but Is It Healthy?

In certain corners of the internet, the arrival of a new Trader Joe's item is practically a bank holiday, and we get it. After all, the store is constantly dropping new items that make us want to reschedule our grocery run for, um, right now. And while not everything at TJ's is a totally healthy choice, they offer tons of frozen dinners, snacks and out-of-the-box ingredients that have our dietitians' approval.

The store's latest rave-worthy new item is its Eggwich—subtitled "breadless breakfast sandwich"—which Trader Joe's fans are saying "looks bomb." The item is a riff on similar fare sold by Jimmy Dean and Red's, all the way down to the turkey sausage and melty American cheese. Each box is $4.99 and contains two sandwiches, each of which boasts 16 grams of protein.

Trader Joe's reviewer Kelsey Lynch gave the sandwiches a score of 8/10, but also noted that she could've eaten two of the sandwiches, even though a single sandwich is the recommended serving size. Each sandwich has 190 calories, 3 grams of carbs and less than 1 gram of sugar per serving.