Trader Joe's Just Released a Low-Carb Breakfast Sandwich, but Is It Healthy?
Seems like it’d taste egg-celent!
In certain corners of the internet, the arrival of a new Trader Joe's item is practically a bank holiday, and we get it. After all, the store is constantly dropping new items that make us want to reschedule our grocery run for, um, right now. And while not everything at TJ's is a totally healthy choice, they offer tons of frozen dinners, snacks and out-of-the-box ingredients that have our dietitians' approval.
The store's latest rave-worthy new item is its Eggwich—subtitled "breadless breakfast sandwich"—which Trader Joe's fans are saying "looks bomb." The item is a riff on similar fare sold by Jimmy Dean and Red's, all the way down to the turkey sausage and melty American cheese. Each box is $4.99 and contains two sandwiches, each of which boasts 16 grams of protein.
Trader Joe's reviewer Kelsey Lynch gave the sandwiches a score of 8/10, but also noted that she could've eaten two of the sandwiches, even though a single sandwich is the recommended serving size. Each sandwich has 190 calories, 3 grams of carbs and less than 1 gram of sugar per serving.
While commenters were excited to try the new breakfast sandwich, which is gluten-free and low-carb, others were put off by the new product's sodium content. Each serving contains 610 milligrams of sodium—that's 27% of your suggested daily intake and if you're aiming for a heart-healthy breakfast, 610 milligrams is more than a third of the American Heart Association's ideal daily sodium intake of 1500 milligrams. The Eggwich Breadless Breakfast Sandwich also has no fiber, so you might want to pair it with some apple slices or raspberries for more staying power.
If the nutritional value of the new Trader Joe's Eggwich has you on the fence, we have a few high-protein, low-carb breakfast ideas to try instead. Our super-simple 3-Ingredient Bell Pepper & Cheese Egg Cups can be made ahead, so you can reheat them in the morning for a gluten-free (and vegetarian!) breakfast that has nearly half as much sodium as an Eggwich. And if you're looking for a grab & go portable breakfast option, try our Low-Carb Bacon & Broccoli Egg Burrito, Egg & Bacon Cauliflower English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches or Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins.