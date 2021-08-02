Jennifer Garner and Her Mom Made the Tastiest Looking Vintage Dessert Together

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This luscious, grandma-approved berry dessert takes less than 40 minutes and is a "potluck favorite," according to Jennifer Garner and her mother.

Berries have rarely looked better than they did in the bowl Jennifer Garner holds at the end of her latest Instagram post. One look made our mouths water pretty much immediately! And the video how-to made our hearts grow an extra size.

"Mrs. Lantz's Blackberry Cobbler with vanilla ice cream. Potluck favorite, mom says so," Jennifer says as she introduces the Instagram video demonstration she filmed alongside her mom, Pat. (ICYMI, Jennifer recently took us along on an at-home workout circuit with her fit 83-year-old mom, and it was majorly inspiring!)

To make the recipe that is courtesy of Jennifer's "bonus mom," Mrs. Lantz, they begin by rinsing 4 cups of blackberries, then "plop them in the dish," Jennifer explains in the recipe she shares in the caption for the video post. You'll want a large casserole dish similar to this Le Creuset White Rectangular Baker (buy it: $50, Williams Sonoma). On top of the berries, drizzle 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and ¼ teaspoon of almond extract.

Then in a medium bowl, mix together 1 cup of "normal" flour, Pat instructs Jennifer (AKA all-purpose), 1 cup of sugar, ¼ teaspoon of salt and 1 egg.

As Jennifer cracks the egg into the cobbler topping, she asks Pat, "Remember when you taught me how to crack eggs one-handed?" To which Pat admits, "I didn't teach you that—you learned that on your own. I still can't do that."

But what she can do—and does do now—is melt 6 tablespoons of butter in a small saucepan to drizzle over the cobbler just before it bakes at 425º F for about 25 minutes or until the berry filling is bubbling.

"Serve with vanilla ice cream for the dreamiest outcome," Jennifer concludes the recipe.

It just so happens that Jennifer just showed us how she can also make said ice cream from scratch using an old-school hand-crank churner! Here's the scoop about where to get the same model, or feel free to hit the "easy" button by opting for a store-bought pint, or try our Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream which you can whip up in your electric ice cream maker.