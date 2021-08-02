Padma Lakshmi's 3-Ingredient, No-Bake Freezer Pie Is the Easiest Summer Dessert

From her boozy twist on nature's cereal to chickpea and paneer salad, Padma Lakshmi is always coming up with fun, easy and flavorful recipes we can't wait to recreate at home. Over the weekend, she took to Instagram to demonstrate how to make a freezer pie with only three ingredients: a graham cracker crust, bottled lassi (a yogurt-based drink) and fresh berries. She says in her Instagram caption, "When it's so hot I can't even bake, I make this healthy sweet treat. Some put things like condensed milk, but honestly this quick version works brilliantly and makes a great breakfast too."

Padma starts off by making her crust by pulsing together 1.5 cups of crushed graham crackers, 6 tablespoons of butter and 1 tablespoon of sugar. She then packs it into a white pie plate (like this ruffled one from Crate & Barrel, $19.95) and chills the crust in the fridge while she gathers her remaining ingredients. While she makes a homemade pie crust for her Instagram video, she says, "Honestly, half the time I do this, I do it with a graham cracker crust I bought at the store." Permission to save extra time, effort and ingredients? Count us in!

After her pie crust has set in the fridge, Lakshmi pulls out her secret weapon: Dahi strawberry-flavored lassi yogurt. She says she likes this brand because it's a little thicker than other lassis, and then proceeds to pour the entire 32-ounce bottle into the pie crust (it fills the crust about three-quarters of the way full). She adds that she likes that this brand isn't super high in sugar (each generous 8-ounce serving has 17 grams, only 6 grams of which are added). Plus, this lassi is packed full of probiotics, calcium and vitamin C, as well as some potassium and vitamin A. We love a pie with added nutrition.

Next, Lakshmi grabs her favorite fresh berries to top off the pie. She says, "All you're going to do is decorate this with berries...You can use any berries you like." After adding blueberries, raspberries and blackberries into perfect concentric circles, her pie looks like a summer masterpiece. The last step? Putting the pie in the freezer to set. She says, "You need about eight hours or overnight." She adds, "Just make sure to keep it in the freezer even after you've cut into it between helpings!"