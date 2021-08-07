ThePrep: The Easiest 15-Minute Dinners You'll Ever Make

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

After a fun week off on vacation, it's back to the grind for me! I have quite a bit of work to catch up on and I want to make the most of these summer nights before they fly by. That means dinner needs to be quick, which is where this week of easy 15-minute meals comes in handy. These dinners use healthy store-bought shortcuts in creative ways to add lots of delicious flavor in no time at all.

Your Meal Plan

15-Minute Salmon & Creamy Orzo with Spinach & Mushrooms Credit: Brie Passano

The week starts with my new favorite way to make salmon. Every time I make the 15-Minute Salmon & Creamy Orzo with Spinach & Mushrooms, I'm amazed at how something so delicious can be so quick! Plus, it's healthy—it has veggies, a high-fiber whole grain and a heart-healthy protein source. The Skillet Ravioli Lasagna is another winner this week and is a seriously easy shortcut for when you're craving some comfort. It has the flavors of a classic lasagna, but with way less work.

The week just keeps getting better with recipes like Tuesday's Gluten-Free Teriyaki Chicken with Broccoli and Wednesday's Chickpea Curry, which is my go-to curry recipe when I'm in a pinch. The key is pulsing garlic, ginger, onion and a serrano pepper in the food processor—it speeds up the prep process and infuses tons of flavor into this dish. And who doesn't like ending the week with tacos? I'll plan to pick up a rotisserie chicken to use in Friday's 15-minute BBQ Chicken Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw, which will make for a great start to the weekend!

Wednesday: Chickpea Curry over cauliflower rice

Big-Batch Breakfast

Peanut Butter Breakfast Bars

All you need is 15 minutes to prep these easy, nutty breakfast bars, and the oven does the rest of the work. Then boom! Breakfast is ready for the week. I'll either double the serving or pair with a piece of fruit to round out the meal and make it more filling.

Get the Recipe: Peanut Butter Breakfast Bars

Treat Yourself

Large-Batch Honey Buzz Cocktail

If you're like me and you love the bitter bite from a Negroni or Old Fashioned, then you're going to love this Honey Buzz Cocktail. This four-ingredient gin-and-grapefruit cocktail gets a little kick from a few dashes of bitters, for an easy, tasty happy hour drink. Of course you can always leave out the bitters if that's not your thing.