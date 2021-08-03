How to Host a Ramen-Inspired Potluck Dinner
With this delicious menu, hosting a potluck dinner will be easy.
For your next gathering of friends and family, why not host a ramen-inspired potluck dinner that is sure to have your guests clamoring for more? This build-your-own ramen concept is endlessly versatile, especially if you have guests who eat plant-based. The concept is simple: plan to provide a few of the elements, then have your guests bring the rest. Find tasty recipes below, and get a few helpful tips to make planning easy (and if you're looking for other menu ideas, try this concept with our stuffed potato menu or niçoise salad menu).
Tips for Planning
Tip #1: Decide which elements of the menu you will provide.
Tip #2: Make a list of all the components you'd like other people to bring. Include any relevant recipe links.
Tip #3: Send out a sign-up sheet via Google Sheets or signupgenius.com so guests can choose which elements they'll contribute.
Tip #4: When everyone arrives, assemble all the contributions into a buffet and let each guest build their own meal.
The Menu
In addition to these recipes, try other add-ons like dried ramen noodles, roasted cauliflower or broccolini, seasoned baked tofu, kimchi, fried shallots and soft-boiled eggs to take your bowl of ramen to the next level.
This article originally appeared in EatingWell Magazine, September 2021.