How to Host a Ramen-Inspired Potluck Dinner

With this delicious menu, hosting a potluck dinner will be easy.

Devon O'Brien and Breana Killeen
August 03, 2021
Credit: Eric Wolfinger

For your next gathering of friends and family, why not host a ramen-inspired potluck dinner that is sure to have your guests clamoring for more? This build-your-own ramen concept is endlessly versatile, especially if you have guests who eat plant-based. The concept is simple: plan to provide a few of the elements, then have your guests bring the rest. Find tasty recipes below, and get a few helpful tips to make planning easy (and if you're looking for other menu ideas, try this concept with our stuffed potato menu or niçoise salad menu). 

Tips for Planning

Tip #1: Decide which elements of the menu you will provide.

Tip #2: Make a list of all the components you'd like other people to bring. Include any relevant recipe links.

Tip #3: Send out a sign-up sheet via Google Sheets or signupgenius.com so guests can choose which elements they'll contribute.

Tip #4: When everyone arrives, assemble all the contributions into a buffet and let each guest build their own meal.

The Menu

In addition to these recipes, try other add-ons like dried ramen noodles, roasted cauliflower or broccolini, seasoned baked tofu, kimchi, fried shallots and soft-boiled eggs to take your bowl of ramen to the next level.

Credit: Eric Wolfinger

Vegan Ramen Broth

Credit: Eric Wolfinger

Spicy Shoyu-Miso Tare

Credit: Eric Wolfinger

Scallion-Ginger Sauce

Credit: Eric Wolfinger

Five-Spice Duck Breasts

This article originally appeared in EatingWell Magazine, September 2021.

