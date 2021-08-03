How to Host a Ramen-Inspired Potluck Dinner

For your next gathering of friends and family, why not host a ramen-inspired potluck dinner that is sure to have your guests clamoring for more? This build-your-own ramen concept is endlessly versatile, especially if you have guests who eat plant-based. The concept is simple: plan to provide a few of the elements, then have your guests bring the rest. Find tasty recipes below, and get a few helpful tips to make planning easy (and if you're looking for other menu ideas, try this concept with our stuffed potato menu or niçoise salad menu).