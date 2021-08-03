How to Host a Stuffed Potato-Themed Potluck Dinner

Follow this menu for an easy and delicious meal.

Baked potatoes are traditionally designated as a side dish, but pile them high with pulled pork and other toppings and they become a satisfying main meal for your next potluck dinner. The concept is simple: plan to provide a few of the elements, then have your guests bring the rest. Get delicious recipes below, plus a few helpful tips to make planning a breeze (and if you're looking for other menu ideas, try this concept with our ramen menu or niçoise salad menu).

Tips for Planning

Tip #1: Decide which elements of the menu you will provide.

Tip #2: Make a list of all the components you'd like other people to bring. Include any relevant recipe links.

Tip #3: Send out a sign-up sheet via Google Sheets or signupgenius.com so guests can choose which elements they'll contribute.

Tip #4: When everyone arrives, assemble all the contributions into a buffet and let each guest build their own meal.

The Menu

In addition to these recipes, try add-ons like shredded Brussels sprouts, diced onion, shredded cheese, sour cream, chopped chives and corn relish to make the most of your spud.