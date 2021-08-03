How to Host a Niçoise Salad-Themed Potluck Dinner
With this menu, you’ll have a fresh and tasty meal that all will love.
Forget the mishmash of casserole dishes and instead host a niçoise salad-themed potluck dinner that is sure to impress. A mix of vibrant, fresh ingredients and savory cooked toppings makes for seriously satisfying salads. The concept is simple: plan to provide a few of the elements, then have your guests bring the rest. Find delicious recipes below, along with a few helpful tips to make planning stress-free (and if you're looking for other menu ideas, try this concept with our ramen menu or stuffed potato menu).
Tips for Planning
Tip #1: Decide which elements of the menu you will provide.
Tip #2: Make a list of all the components you'd like other people to bring. Include any relevant recipe links.
Tip #3: Send out a sign-up sheet via Google Sheets or signupgenius.com so guests can choose which elements they'll contribute.
Tip #4: When everyone arrives, assemble all the contributions into a buffet and let each guest build their own meal.
The Menu
In addition to these recipes, try add-ons like mixed lettuces, steamed new potatoes, steamed green beans, cherry tomatoes and hard-boiled eggs to maximize your salad's flavor.
