How to Host a Niçoise Salad-Themed Potluck Dinner

Forget the mishmash of casserole dishes and instead host a niçoise salad-themed potluck dinner that is sure to impress. A mix of vibrant, fresh ingredients and savory cooked toppings makes for seriously satisfying salads. The concept is simple: plan to provide a few of the elements, then have your guests bring the rest. Find delicious recipes below, along with a few helpful tips to make planning stress-free (and if you're looking for other menu ideas, try this concept with our ramen menu or stuffed potato menu).