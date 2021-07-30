Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This $12 Wine Pairs Well with Every Type of Charcuterie Board, According to a Sommelier

Traditional wine pairing wisdom says "what grows together goes together." So an Italian sangiovese is lovely with spaghetti and marinara, while a New Zealand sauvignon blanc is sensational with seafood.

But what's a savvy sipper to do when your jarcuterie, charcuterie pizza or classic cheese and charcuterie board features spicy meats from Spain, uber-rich and creamy French brie, funky American blue cheese and more?

"If you love charcuterie boards, your wine is chardonnay," says David Choi (AKA @winewithdavid who has more than 226,000 followers on TikTok). "I'd recommend Jadot Macon Villages Chardonnay 2019. It's 10 bucks and incredible." [We found it at $12, but still, a steal! Prices may also vary slightly based on where you live.]

As he wraps up the video and dives into his charcuterie board, Choi confirms, "Jadot and cheese. Wow!"

Chardonnay and cheese is not a new concept—in fact, our friends at Food & Wine suggested hosting a party with that white wine varietal plus all of your fromages way back in October 2006. But what makes this budget-friendly French chardonnay specifically such a spectacular cheese and charcuterie pairing?

It's fairly low in alcohol (13%) so it won't overwhelm the lighter elements, but it's sturdy enough to stand up to hearty meats. It's also unoaked, which means that the grape juice is aged in stainless steel rather than oak barrels. The results allow the mineral-forward, crisp and citrusy flavors shine. This Louis Jadot Chardonnay is like the Goldilocks of wines; not too boozy yet not too light, not too sweet but not so dry that it will turn off those who prefer wines of different styles. Plus the price is right for parties—this is not a bottle you need to save for special occasions!

Unoaked Chardonnay plays particularly nicely with semi-soft cheeses like gouda, mild blue, or Gruyere as well as fresh cheeses like feta, burrata and or goat cheese.

Other awesome options? Lambrusco (buy it: $15.99, Drizly), a fizzy Italian red that's amazing with meats and just so happens to be one of the best wines for Thanksgiving, too. Or try any white sparkling wine, such as cava, prosecco or Champagne—the crisp acidity and bubbly nature of all of the above will be super refreshing and can help cut through the richness of your charcuterie board components.