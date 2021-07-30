Ina Garten Just Planned Your Next Vacation—Here's What's on the Itinerary

Ina Garten on a designed background next to a picture of a lighthouse in the Hamptons

With the delta variant throwing a wrench in the travel industry and the prospect of traveling to some spots overseas, many American cities are slowly and safely aiming to welcome out-of-town guests.

For many New Yorkers, summer in the Hamptons is the thing, but entertainer extraordinaire Ina Garten is on a mission to inspire all of her fans to head to the east end of Long Island's South Fork to dip their toe into the seaside community's waters (plus its culinary scene, local boutiques and more).

"I know the Hamptons has a reputation for being really 'fancy,' but what I love are the farm stands and local food shops. Here are some of my favorite places to visit," Garten explains on her Instagram gallery about the vacation guide she pulled together for her Barefoot Contessa website.

The dreamy images inspired one fan to comment, "I need to come visit! Looks amazing," to which Garten kindly replied, "Please come visit!! ❤️❤️❤️"

Another Garten devotee accurately assesses the scene on the first slide. It shows row upon row of fresh-baked loaves of bread, croissants, baguettes and sweet rolls from Carissa's the Bakery, inspiring the Instagrammer to note, "A bread shop in the Hamptons is another version of heaven." We could not agree more, and we're already checking our calendars to see when we can carve out a long weekend to make this a reality.

"A lot of people ask about my favorite places to visit in the Hamptons," Garten explains in the travel guide. "'The Hamptons' is actually a string of historic villages including East Hampton, Bridgehampton and Southampton on the south coast of Long Island, and each town has its own special character."

While there are so many must-stop spots "that I can't possibly list them all," according to Garten, "here's a list of some of my favorites!"

Check out the full If You're Coming to the Hamptons… lineup here, then read on for a few favorites that really stand out to us.

Lunch: Loaves and Fishes Specialty Food Store

Their menu had us at "Smoørrebrød with Heirloom Tomatoes and Tarragon Mayonnaise" and "Wine-Poached Peaches." Swoon.

Dinner: 1770 House Restaurant

Known for their three-course, seafood-forward, locally sourced prix fixe dinners, we can already imagine pulling up a chair at this restaurant accurately named for its location in a home built in 1770. 🤯 (You can also book a room in the hotel portion of the space to make this your Hamptons home away from home!)

Stay: Topping Rose House

Beyond being an absolutely stunning, resort-like property, this hotel features 16 guest rooms and six one-bedroom suites. Oh yes, and a farm-to-table restaurant run by culinary legend Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Visit: Amber Waves Farm Stand

This female-owned nonprofit uses sustainable practices to grow the produce for their CSA shares and farm stand. Plus, they offer programming to connect kids (and kids at heart) to local foodways and the environment through pizza nights, outdoor dinners, interactive workshops and more.

Shop: Sag Harbor Florist