The celebrity chef turned over a new plant-based leaf and we're here for it!

Gordon Ramsay No Longer Hates Vegan Food—Here's What He Had to Say

Gordon Ramsay is a British chef, restaurateur, television personality and writer. He's opened a string of restaurants across the globe and is widely known for his larger-than-life personality on shows like Hell's Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares and Master Chef.

When Ramsay's team reached out to me to see if I would like to interview the chef regarding his new plant-based lifestyle, I couldn't resist. As a plant-based eater myself I was eager to get to the bottom of why the carnivore chef decided to incorporate more plants into his diet. Although Ramsay is not a vegan or vegetarian, he is making an effort to significantly reduce his meat and dairy consumption. (Full disclosure: Ramsay works in partnership with Silk Oat.)

What was the hardest thing to give up?

Dairy! As a chef I would be lying if I said I didn't want to indulge in rich dairy like butter, cream and milk. Oat milk really helped me to maintain that richness in a healthy way. My father passed away at 53 of a heart attack because of a poor diet. I want to set a good example for my children.

What's one kitchen gadget that's helped you in your plant-based lifestyle?

Hands down my NutriBullet (buy it: from $69.99, Target.com) for healthy vegan smoothies has made it much easier. I usually start my morning with that and a creamy oat milk latte. I also have three daughters who remind me on a daily basis to help the planet and eat well.

Have you noticed any benefits since living a more plant-based life?

It re-energized my love of food and made me more creative in the kitchen. It's too easy with a filet mignon. It has made me dig deeper, which is a huge advantage.

If one of your children had to cook for you for the rest of your life, which one would it be and why?

You must be trying to get me into trouble. I would have to say Matilda ... She's super energized and a creative pain in my butt. She's a 19-year-old full of life that will definitely do some damage.

Is there anything else you would like our audience to know?

I want people to know how seriously I take this movement [to transition to eating more plants]. It's had such a positive impact on my life and my level of fitness. I have no intention of slowing down and I feel great.