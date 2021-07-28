These Are the 10 Products Aldi Customers Can't Get Enough of in 2021

There are so many reasons to love Aldi, whether you're into the store's healthy foods at lower prices or fun monthly Aldi Finds. Because of its affordable groceries and unique offerings, Aldi has a serious fan following—so much so that this year, over 360,000 regular customers (71% of those who voted said they shop at Aldi at least once a week!) voted on their most-loved products. The results were compiled into the "Fan Favorite" awards program, which was originally started in 2019.

Last year's Fan Favorites included products such as Winking Owl wine, EZ Peel Raw Shrimp, avocados, Earth Grown veggie burgers and more. This year, however, there are some new products on the list (as well as some repeat items from last year). You can easily spot these products at your local Aldi store by looking for items with a heart-shaped blue "Fan Favorites" logo.

The Best Aldi Products of 2021, According to Customers

Appleton Farms Premium Sliced Bacon

This bacon won Aldi's "Cult Favorite" category, since it's incredibly popular with customers all over the U.S. This bacon from Appleton Farms is new to the Fan Favorites list, but at just $3.99 per pack, we can see it sticking around for a while.

Clancy's Kettle Chips

These chips were the top pick for Aldi's "Stream and Snack" category and beat out all of Aldi's other snacks! You can find Clancy's Kettle Chips in two tasty flavors: Original and Jalapeño. Each bag retails for just $1.89.

Specially Selected Bagels

Aldi's customers voted these bagels a "Morning Meeting Must-Have," or the top breakfast pick. Aldi's Specially Selected Bagels come in Maple French Toast or Brioche flavors and would be perfect for breakfast on the go (especially with some peanut butter or a side of eggs for staying power). These are new to the list this year and retail for $3.39 per pack.

Friendly Farms Almond, Coconut & Oat Milks

Three plant-based milks won in Aldi's "Guilt-Free Go-To" (milk alternatives) category. Whether you pair them with granola, pour some in your coffee or whir them into smoothies, you can't go wrong with any of these picks. The almond milk retails for $2.39, the coconut milk retails for $2.55 and the oat milk retails for $2.99—all total bargains in our book!

Huntington Home 3 Wick Candles

Aldi's home and lifestyle items are not to be missed, and fans agree that Huntington Home's 3-wick candles are extra special—especially for their $3.99 price tag! These candles won in Aldi's "Guess Who's Back" category, which was a compilation of popular limited-edition Aldi Finds.

Mama Cozzi's Take & Bake Deli Pizza

These pizzas were voted top in Aldi's "Mama Knows Best" category, which includes all of Mama Cozzi's pizzas. The deli pizzas include four tasty-sounding flavors: pepperoni ($5.49), five cheese ($4.99), supreme ($5.99), mega meat ($5.99) and pepperoni and sausage ($5.99). These pizzas are a new winner this year, but at these prices, we can see why they're so popular!

Happy Farms String Cheese

This string cheese has been voted a "Little Fan Favorite," or a favorite snack for kids, for several years in a row. Each tasty little package retails for just $2.79—and is perfect for adults and kids alike.

PurAqua Belle Vie Sparkling Flavored Water

This sparkling water from PurAqua Belle Vie won Aldi's "Sip and Celebrate" category for the first time this year and beat out all of Aldi's beverages for the top spot. With flavors like original, lime, tangerine, grapefruit, passionfruit and lemon—and a price tag of $3.19 for 12 cans—what's not to love?

Fresh Family Pack Chicken Breasts

These chicken breasts won in Aldi's "Dinner Delight" category for the first time this year and beat out all of Aldi's other meat and seafood options. These boneless, skinless chicken fillets are ready to serve and are just $1.99 per pound.

Strawberries