Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Pizza Boards Are the Latest Charcuterie Spin-off We Can't Wait to Try

Charcuterie boards are the cutest DIY food trend of the moment, but they aren't just limited to fruit and cheese. We've drooled over s'mores boards and hot cocoa boards, and now pizza boards are joining the club.

This charcuterie idea adds a fun twist to your usual pizza night lineup, and its customizability makes it perfect for a Sunday dinner or a Bachelorette watch party. Food blogger Samantha Bauchmann posted her take on the idea, which included premade crusts for the ultimate easy build-your-own meal.

Bauchmann's board includes diced ham, sliced tomatoes, a heap of mozzarella, black olives, onions, bell peppers and plenty more classic toppings like pepperoni and fresh basil. In bowls along one side, Bauchmann gave her guests four sauce choices for their personal pie: marinara, Alfredo, basil pesto and barbecue.

Bauchmann wrote that she put the pizzas in the oven two-by-two for just 15 minutes at 450 degrees—which would give you and your party-goers a chance to chat around the kitchen (or serve up more drinks!) while dinner's in the oven.