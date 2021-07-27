McCormick Is Voluntarily Recalling Seasonings in 32 States Due to Possible Salmonella Risk

McCormick & Company, Inc is voluntarily recalling seasonings due to their possible contamination with salmonella. The recall was initiated after testing by the FDA, although no illnesses have been reported to date. Salmonella can "cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," according to the FDA and may include symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Frank's RedHot BUFFALO RANCH SEASONING BLEND and McCormick Perfect Pinch, Italian Seasoning on a designed background with a recall button Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

The following four products are being recalled, and were shipped between June 20, 2021 through July 21, 2021:

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, 1.31 oz bottle, UPC number: 052100049731, McCormick item number: 901582629, best by date codes: May 26 24 K, May 27 24 K, Jun 04 24 K, Jun 05 24 K

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, 2.25 oz bottle, UPC number: 052100038254, McCormick item number: 901455463, best by date codes: Jun 30 24 H, Jul 01 24 H

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning, 1.75 lbs. bottle, UPC number: 52100325743, McCormick item number: 932574, best by date code: Jun 12 24 H

Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning, 153g bottle, UPC number: 066200021047, McCormick item number: 901543520, affected date codes: BB / MA 2022 Sep 06

The recalled products were shipped to the following states: AL, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE , NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, WI. The products were also distributed in Bermuda and Canada.