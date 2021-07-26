11 Healthy Items Coming to Aldi This August

For those of us who enjoy the spontaneous side of grocery shopping—seeing that brand new yogurt flavor that demands to be bought or picking up an extra gallon of green tea just because it's on sale—nothing satisfies the craving for adventurous, inexpensive groceries like Aldi. The store is constantly debuting new items that add a little touch of unexpected flavor to your rented grocery cart!

But for folks who prefer to do their shopping more methodically, there's good news: we've rounded up the best and brightest of the new August Aldi Finds, so you can add them onto your grocery list ahead of time. And trust us, there's a lot to keep your eye out for. I'm especially excited about these Weller Elderberry Immunity-Supporting Sparkling Waters and VitaLife Probiotic Spritzers, which will definitely add a health boost to the seltzer I drink each day.

Plus, for folks without a local Trader Joe's, Aldi is bringing in a dupe of one of TJ's most popular products—Everything Bagel Dip. The store is also adding Hope Dairy-Free Cashew & Almond Dips to their lineup, so you can keep the classic chips-and-dip combo and stay plant-based. Read on for more of these mouthwatering new finds, and be sure to look out for even more healthy snacks coming to Aldi soon.

11 Best Healthy August Aldi Finds

Simply Nature Organic Acai Bowls

Simply Nature Organic Acai Bowls Tropical or Berry Credit: Aldi

If an ice-cold, creamy acai bowl is the one breakfast treat you're always buying out, this new item will come as a relief to your wallet. At just $2.49 per 6-ounce bowl, these fruit-packed delights are a steal. The bowls will come in two flavors: the berry variety, which comes topped with granola, strawberries and blueberries, and the tropical flavor, which includes granola, mango and pineapple. This item arrives on shelves on August 4.

Park Street Deli Everything Bagel Dip

Park Street Deli Everything Bagel Dip Credit: Aldi

Everything bagel seasoning and its many spin-offs have been the dominating flavor of the moment—especially if you ask TikTok. This Greek yogurt-based dip will make a super-simple addition to your crudités platter at your next summer soirée, or you could make it yourself with some plain greek yogurt and our Everything Bagel Seasoning. Either way, your guests will be obsessed. Pick it up in stores starting August 4.

Weller Elderberry Daily Immunity Support Sparkling Water

Weller Elderberry Sparkling Immunity Assorted Varieties Credit: Aldi

Elderberries are good for you—like, really good for you. These 10-calorie seltzers are made with real elderberry juice (making them a cheaper Spindrift dupe), which packs a punch of Vitamins C and D, and even has some anti-inflammatory benefits. Aldi will carry strawberry, lemon-lime and peach flavors, so you can find the perfect match for you. Pick up a pack of six for $6.99—way less than the online price of $3 per can—starting August 11.

Fusia Asian Inspirations Ramen or Pho Noodles

Fusia Asian Inspirations Ramen or Pho Noodles Credit: Aldi

Get ready for the ultimate ramen customization. These new 8-ounce packs of white rice ramen and brown rice pho strip the noodles down to basics so you can add your favorite broth, protein and veggies to the mix. These could be perfect in our Quick Beef Pho or Chicken Ramen with Bok Choy & Soy Eggs. Pick up a pack for $2.49 beginning August 11.

Park Street Deli Everything Bagel Hummus

Park Street Deli Everything Bagel Hummus Credit: Aldi

Another twist on the everything bagel dip is here, and I can't wait to dunk my carrot sticks in it. This Everything Bagel Hummus, available August 11, costs just $1.95 for an 8-ounce container. The dip would not only be perfect with your favorite veggies, but also on something more filling, like our mile-high Veggie & Hummus Sandwich.

VitaLife Probiotic Spritzers

VitaLife Strawberry Mint or Pineapple-Mango Probiotic Spritzers Credit: Aldi

These drinks have to be the item I'm most excited about—with just 70 or 80 calories per 12-ounce bottle, these seltzers are from the same Aldi label that brought us flavorful cold-pressed juices and kombuchas. Hopefully these sparkling drinks will have the same delicious probiotic benefits as Aldi's in-house kombuchas, but without all the sugar. You can find these spritzers in strawberry-mint-peach and pineapple-mango flavors starting August 18. They'll retail for $1.99.

Casa Mamita Mexican Street Corn or Chorizo Hatch Chile Ravioli

Casa Mamita Mexican Street Corn or Chorizo Hatch Chile Ravioli Credit: Aldi

These raviolis are sure to add a kick to your pasta night. These frozen packs are ready in just nine minutes, so they're perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. And if you're worried that the jarred marinara sauce in your pantry won't do the trick for these spicy stuffed pastas, have no fear—each comes with a sauce tailored to the ravioli fillings. Alfredo fans will be all about the Mexican street corn-inspired pasta's smooth queso blanco sauce, while red sauce fans may enjoy the chorizo hatch chile pasta's light and zesty sofrito sauce. Pick up a 24-ounce bag for $6.49 beginning August 18.

Fremont Fish Market Shrimp Fajita or Shrimp Taco Mix

Fremont Fish Market Shrimp Fajita or Shrimp Taco Mix Credit: Aldi

Taco Tuesday just got even easier. These 10-ounce freezer packs include shrimp, veggies and spices for an easy meal that goes from freezer to stove to table. One cup of the fajita mix includes just 70 calories, so get ready to include your favorite tortillas and throw together a 30-minute One-Pot Beans & Rice with Corn & Salsa for a complete meal. Find these mixes for just $4.99 on August 18.

Hope Dairy-Free Cashew & Almond Dips

Hope Dairy-Free Cashew & Almond Dips Credit: Aldi

There's a nut-based dip or spread for every palate. These dips come in three varieties—French onion, roasted garlic and spicy pepper. Even if you don't keep to a plant-based diet, these creamy alternatives could help you cut down on dairy. They'd also be great to have on hand as an appetizer when you're not sure about your guests' dietary restrictions. Try a flavor out for $3.99 beginning August 18.

Emporium Selection Summer Alcohol Cheese Collection

Emporium Selection Summer Alcohol Cheese Collection Credit: Aldi

Your happy hour cheese board is about to get a thematic upgrade. Aldi is dropping three new cheeses themed around some of our favorite summertime cocktails. Pina colada, peach bellini and espresso martini-flavored Wensleydale cheeses will make their Aldi debut on August 25. Each one will retail for $3.49.

Whole & Simple Mex Street Corn or Cilantro Lime Chicken Cauliflower Bowl

Whole & Simple Mex Street Corn or Cilantro Lime Chicken Cauliflower Bowl Credit: Aldi