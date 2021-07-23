The Easiest 3-Ingredient Recipes to Make with Rotisserie Chicken, According to a Dietitian

Grab a rotisserie chicken during your next grocery run and you're well on your way to a delicious meal in minutes! Here are 5 tasty ways to turn your rotisserie chicken into healthy 3-ingredient recipes.

A store-bought rotisserie chicken is the ultimate short-cut for quick and easy meals. It's seasoned, tender, easy to shred and super versatile. This convenient kitchen time-saver can be used for everything from satisfying soups to quick main-dish salads and prep-ahead lunches. Even us dietitians love using convenient rotisserie chicken for easy meals, snacks and appetizers! And as if it couldn't get any easier, we went ahead and came up with these simple, yet impressive 3-ingredient recipes. Aside from the basics we all have on hand, like oil, salt and pepper, these recipes call for just three ingredients, including rotisserie chicken.

3-ingredient meals with rotisserie chicken Credit: Carolyn Hodges

When using rotisserie chicken, we suggest removing the skin to cut back on saturated fat, but both the white meat (like the chicken breasts) and dark meat (like the chicken thighs) offer health benefits and can be incorporated into meals. The average rotisserie chicken yields about three to four cups of meat, which can be used in lots of ways. Here, we're incorporating some of that chicken into a grain bowl, chicken salad, quick app, one-pot pasta and comforting mac and cheese.

3-Ingredient Mediterranean Farro Bowl

3-Ingredient Mediterranean Farro Bowl Credit: Carolyn Hodges

For a hearty grain bowl that comes together in minutes, snag a Greek or Mediterranean-style salad kit from the produce section. These kits are super convenient for quick meals and come complete with dressing and toppings, like feta cheese and pita chips. Microwave a pouch of pre-cooked farro, then toss everything together with chopped rotisserie chicken for a satisfying high-fiber, high-protein lunch or dinner.

Make It Yourself:

Microwave a (8.5 ounce) package of farro according to package directions; set aside to cool slightly. In a large bowl, toss together a (10 ounce) Mediterranean-style salad kit along with the cooled farro and 1 cup chopped rotisserie chicken.

Serves: 2

3-Ingredient Creamy Chicken Salad

3-Ingredient Creamy Chicken Salad Credit: Carolyn Hodges

Perfect for a quick no-cook lunch, this 5-minute chicken salad gets a flavor boost from lemon herb mayonnaise. You can find different mayo varieties, like roasted garlic or chipotle lime, at your grocery store. This creamy and crunchy salad is also great for meal-prep and will keep in the fridge for up to 4 days.

Make It Yourself:

In a medium bowl, mix together 2 cups chopped rotisserie chicken breast and ¾ cup chopped celery. Fold in ⅓ cup lemon-herb flavored mayonnaise and mix well to combine. Season with cracked black pepper and serve with whole grain crackers.

Serves: 4 (¾ cup chicken salad per serving)

3-Ingredient Apple Brie Bites

3-Ingredient Apple Brie Bites Credit: Carolyn Hodges

This no-fuss, sweet and savory appetizer is a snap to assemble. Top sliced apples with shredded rotisserie chicken breast and brie cheese, then broil until the cheese just melts. Crisp, sweet-tart apples, like Granny Smith or Pink Lady apples, work best.

Make It Yourself:

Shred 3 ounces rotisserie chicken breast into 12 large pieces (about 1 cup total); cut 2 ounces brie cheese into 12 pieces; cut 2 large apples into ½-inch thick slices (you will need 12 slices total). Place apple slices on a foil-lined baking sheet. Top each with a piece of chicken and brie cheese. Broil for 1 to 2 minutes, or until cheese just melts. Season tops with freshly cracked black pepper.

Serves: 4 (3 pieces per serving)

3-Ingredient One Pot Lemon Chicken Pasta

3-Ingredient One Pot Lemon Chicken Pasta Credit: Carolyn Hodges

Cooking pasta in just the right amount of water will leave you with perfectly cooked noodles and enough starchy liquid to coat like a simple sauce. Stir in lemon juice and zest at the end, along with shredded chicken and optional fresh basil for a satisfying one pot pasta.

Make It Yourself:

Combine 4 cups water, 8 ounces whole grain linguine or fettuccine (broken in half), 2 tablespoons olive oil and ¾ teaspoon salt in a large dutch oven or heavy pot. Bring to a rolling boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium and simmer uncovered for 12 minutes, stirring often, or until pasta is tender and most of the liquid has absorbed. Stir in 2 ½ tablespoons lemon juice, 1 teaspoon lemon zest, ¼ teaspoon cracked black pepper and 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken. Serve topped with chopped fresh basil.

Serves: 4 (1½ cups pasta per serving)

3-Ingredient Chicken-Broccoli Mac and Cheese

3-Ingredient Chicken-Broccoli Mac and Cheese Credit: Carolyn Hodges

For a comfort food dinner hack, upgrade that box of macaroni and cheese by stirring in cooked broccoli and shredded rotisserie chicken at the end. Steam frozen broccoli in the microwave to cut down on prep time. Look for chickpea-based mac and cheese for a protein and fiber boost.

Make It Yourself:

Prepare a (5.5 ounce) box of chickpea-based macaroni and cheese according to package directions. Stir in 2 cups cooked broccoli and 1 cup shredded rotisserie chicken. Serve topped with cracked black pepper.