20 Trader Joe's Products Under $10 You'll Want to Buy Forever

Stock up on these affordable finds the next time you head to TJ's.

At the risk of sounding cliché, who doesn't love a good Trader Joe's haul?! From flowers to wine to one-of-a-kind snacks, you can always find something exciting at Trader Joe's. Even the inner aisles are packed with soon-to-be-favorite finds!

And while this store is practically synonymous with "affordable", we decided to lower the threshold even further: 20 must-have grocery items, all priced at $10 and under! We did the math and you can even go wild and buy the whole list for just under $65 (head's up: prices may vary slightly where you live).

Best Trader Joe's Items Under $10

1. Carb Savvy Tortillas Made with Whole Wheat

We like these for their size because they're smaller than a burrito-sized tortilla and larger than a taco-sized tortilla, but you can make them work for a taco, burrito or quesadilla. They're also a great source of fiber—just one tortilla delivers 21 percent of your daily target! (Price: $2.99)

2. British-Style Crumpets

Crispy on the bottom and airy on the top, these craggy crumpets will shake up your weekend breakfast routine in a fun way. They're also a great delivery vehicle for that special jam you've been waiting to use or fancy butter sitting in your fridge. (Price: $2.99)

3. Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

A Trader Joe's "Customer Choice" and an "Award-Winner," these mini cups are the perfect balance of slightly sweet dark chocolate and smooth and creamy peanut butter. Just a couple will satisfy your sweet craving! They're also an EatingWell editor fave. (Price: $4.29)

4. Everything but the Bagel Nut Duo with Almonds & Cashews

The "Customer Favorite" seasoning tossed with almonds and cashews? No brainer! This is a great snack to keep on hand—delivering a couple grams of fiber, good-for-you unsaturated fats, and 6 grams of protein in a ¼ cup. (Price: $3.99)

5. Just Mango Slices

Finding dried fruit without added sugar isn't always easy, but Trader Joe's makes it a cinch with their offerings. This dried mango is not too chewy, not too tough and has no added sugar whatsoever. It's literally just mango. For a few cents more you can scoop up an organic version if that's your preference. (Price: $3.29)

6. Roasted Broccoli

Roasting your broccoli is one way to get everyone on board with broccoli at dinner! But if you don't have 30 or so minutes, keeping this pre-made roasted broccoli on hand is the way to go. Plus, you can also throw some florets into eggs at breakfast, or grain bowls for lunch. (Price: $4.29)

7. Roasted Cauliflower

While you're grabbing the broccoli, you might as well grab the cauliflower version right next to it. The ingredients in this roasted cauliflower (and the broccoli, too) are exactly what you'd use at home—a little oil, salt, and pepper. (Price: $4.29)

8. Organic Açaí Bowl

Chock full of strawberries, blueberries, bananas and acai puree, this bowl is very low in added sugars and a great price compared to what a local shop might charge you. There are also flaxseeds, chia seeds, coconut flakes and granola to mix in for texture—and fiber. (Price: $3.99)

9. Pork Gyoza Potstickers

Pair these with your favorite combination of stir-fried veggies and you have an easy family-friendly dinner. They're also a go-to for EatingWell editors—something about how Trader Joe's puts them together is just delish compared to other frozen potstickers. (Price: $3.29)

10. Peri-Peri Sauce

This is new to Trader Joe's and it's not to be missed! It's savory and creamy with a nice spicy kick and is delicious with just about any protein (eggs included!), or spread thinly onto a sandwich. (Price: $3.29)

11. Porcini Mushroom & Truffle Ravioli

If you like mushrooms, this ravioli is a must-buy. Each ravioli is packed with the perfect combo of mostly mushroom and a little hit of cheese. Also, it has a decent shelf life—living in the fridge for a few weeks, or simply freeze it before the use by date. (Price: 3.69)

12. Sparkling Plain Water

We love LaCroix and Topo Chico, but for eight cans of plain ol' sparkling water, Trader Joe's has a good deal here. Drink them as-is, add in your favorite fruit for flavor or keep these on hand for mocktails and cocktails. (Price: $3.29)

13. Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones

Perfectly portion-controlled for adults and small enough for little hands to easily hold, these mini ice cream cones come in three flavors: chocolate, chocolate chip and vanilla. (Price: $3.29)

14. Organic Virgin Coconut Oil

Cold-pressed and unrefined, this coconut oil adds great coconut flavor. We like it with sautéed vegetables, coconut rice or mixed into baked goods. Stash it in your pantry alongside your other cooking oils. (Price: $4.99)

15. 10-Minute Farro

Farro doesn't usually take very long to cook (about 15 to 25 minutes), but sometimes every minute counts and this 10-minute version will shave off some time. Also, one of these bags becomes an ideal portion for a family meal or convenient meal prep. (Price: $1.79)

16. Just a Handful of Olives: Pitted Salted Kalamata Olives

Scoop up a couple of these for an easy on-the-go salty snack. The package is small enough that you can slip it into a purse or the cupholder of your car. Simply tear it open and eat! Also, that price! (Price: $0.49)

17. Chunk Light Skipjack Tuna

If you love tuna and you're trying to be mindful of mercury, skipjack is the variety to buy. This chunk light, packed-in-water can is from pole and line caught fish, too—good for you and good for the environment. Compared to other brands (which we also love!), this price is hard to beat. (Price: $1.69)

18. Eggplant Garlic Spread with Sweet Red Peppers

Wow friends when you add this to a charcuterie board spread, dress up your grilled cheese, or eat this spread straight-up with a spoon—it's that good. (Price: $2.69)

19. Everything But the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend

We had to include this "Customer Favorite" on the list! Not only is it delicious, but it's so versatile (add it to avocado toast, popcorn, your favorite protein!) and truly a pantry staple. Need some inspo? We've got 50+ ways to use it! (Price: $1.99)

20. Crispy Crunchy Okra