ThePrep: 400-Calorie Mediterranean Meals for Summer, Ready in 20 Minutes

20 minutes is all you need to get these fresh and easy Mediterranean meals on the the table. Added bonus—they all clock in right around 400 calories!

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

We're at that point in the summer where I'm starting to get nervous that it's all going by too quickly! So, for the next few weeks, I'm going to soak up all my favorite things about summer—the warm evenings enjoyed in my backyard, bike rides down to the beach and, obviously, all the amazing food. This week of fast and easy 20-minute meals will fit in nicely. These dinners feature lots of fresh summer ingredients that will transport you to the Mediterranean, plus they just happen to clock in right around 400 calories.

Your Meal Plan

Chicken Cutlets with Sundried Tomato Cream Sauce

The Scallops & Cherry Tomatoes with Caper-Butter Sauce that kicks off this week of tasty dinners is full of fresh and delicious flavors. I absolutely love capers and have a jar on hand at all times to jazz up recipes. To add an extra serving of veggies to this meal, I'll pair this with our Zucchini Noodle Cacio e Pepe—but rather than spiralize the zucchini myself, I'll just buy pre-spiralized zucchini noodles from the store to save time. Using frozen riced cauliflower to serve with Monday's Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce is another time-saving strategy to help keep these dinners quick.

And as if things weren't already easy enough, Wednesday's Green Goddess White Bean Salad happens to require just three ingredients—bagged kale-and-broccoli salad mix, canned beans and bottled green goddess dressing. So simple! And Thursday's Grilled Caprese Chicken is another winner. You could pair tomatoes, mozzarella, basil and balsamic vinegar with just about anything and it'd be delicious, and it works especially well here with grilled chicken. Enjoy!

Wednesday: 3-Ingredient Green Goddess White Bean Salad with 1 (1-inch) piece baguette (433 calories)

Thursday: Grilled Caprese Chicken with 2 cups mixed greens topped with 2 Tbsp. Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette (428 calories)

Friday: Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta with 1 (1-inch) piece baguette (442 calories)

Meal-Prep Snack

Peanut Butter & Blueberry Energy Balls Credit: Jamie Vespa

These healthy energy balls double as a seriously tasty snack. And the good thing is that I already have most of the ingredients on hand to make them (think oats, peanut butter and honey). The recipe calls for chocolate chips and dehydrated blueberries but you can really mix in whatever you'd like, like nuts or shredded coconut.

Get the Recipe: Peanut Butter & Blueberry Energy Balls

Treat Yourself

three glasses of Peach Sangria

Lately, I've been getting some really delicious peaches from the store and have been enjoying them with yogurt and granola in the mornings and on their own for a snack. And turns out they're just right for cocktail hour, too. I'm looking forward to sipping on this sparkling Peach Sangria over the weekend. Cheers!

Get the Recipe: Peach Sangria