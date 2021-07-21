Flexitarian Meal Plan for Families
With a full week of family-friendly meals to help you eat a little less meat, you're guaranteed to have a healthy (and delicious) week.
The "flexible vegetarian" diet—aptly named the flexitarian diet—is a mostly plant-based way of eating. It's perfect for those looking to try more vegetarian meals, without completely forgoing meat. When it comes to feeding a family, there are often lots of preferences to take into account, which is exactly why this flexible way of eating works. In this weeklong meal plan, we mapped out plenty of delicious family-friendly meals and snacks that everyone is sure to enjoy. Now all that's left to do is shop for the ingredient, do the little bit of prep work outlined below and enjoy!
What is a Flexitarian Diet Plan?
A flexitarian diet is a mostly vegetarian eating plan. Unlike a vegetarian or vegan diet, meat can still be included but the focus is on plant-based foods and proteins, like nuts, seeds, dairy and beans or lentils. Some people choose to include meat once or twice a week while others may rarely indulge, like if they're at someones house for dinner or have limited options. The beauty of the flexitarian plan is that—true to its name—it's flexible. You can include animal proteins in whatever way makes the most sense for your lifestyle. As a bonus, the flexitarian diet provides some serious health benefits. Research shows that people who eat more plant-based foods tend to have lower body weights, healthier blood pressure and a decreased risk of developing diabetes.
What to Eat on a Flexitarian Diet:
- Beans (garbanzo, kidney, pinto, black bean, navy, etc.)
- Lentils
- Nuts, seeds and nut butters
- Dairy (yogurt, kefir, cheese)
- Eggs
- Whole grains (quinoa, kamut, oats, buckwheat, bulgur, farro, barley, etc.)
- Soy (tofu, tempeh, edamame, soy-based milks)
- Seitan
- Fruits
- Vegetables
How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:
- Make Maple Granola to have with breakfast throughout the week.
- Prepare Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5.
Day 1
Breakfast (324 calories)
A.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (409 calories)
- 1 serving Avocado Egg Salad Sandwiches
- 1 medium peach
P.M. Snack (144 calories)
- ½ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ⅔ cup blackberries
Dinner (440 calories)
- 1 serving Cheese Quesadillas with Peppers & Onions
- ⅔ cup pineapple chunks
Daily Totals: 1,502 calories, 71 g protein, 156 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 72 g fat, 1,811 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber and omit the yogurt at the P.M. snack.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 slice whole-wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. almond butter to breakfast, add 1 medium peach to the A.M. snack plus add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.
Day 2
Breakfast (332 calories)
A.M. Snack (32 calories)
- ½ cup raspberries
Lunch (429 calories)
P.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (517 calories)
- 1 serving Baked Falafel Sandwiches
Daily Totals: 1,516 calories, 68 g protein, 129 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 88 g fat, 1,770 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at lunch and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 slice whole-wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. almond butter to breakfast, add 10 dried walnut halves to the A.M. snack plus add 1 serving Traditional Greek Salad to dinner.
Day 3
Breakfast (324 calories)
A.M. Snack (238 calories)
- ½ cup raspberries
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Lunch (429 calories)
P.M. Snack (131 calories)
- 1 large pear
Dinner (401 calories)
- 1 serving Vegan Pad Thai with Tofu
Daily Totals: 1,523 calories, 60 g protein, 164 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 79 g fat, 1,342 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and omit the walnuts at lunch.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 slice whole-wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. almond butter to breakfast, add 6 dried walnut halves to the afternoon snack plus add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.
Day 4
Breakfast (332 calories)
A.M. Snack (131 calories)
- 1 large pear
Lunch (429 calories)
P.M. Snack (205 calories)
- 12 dried walnut halves
- ¾ cup raspberries
Dinner (418 calories)
- 1 serving Greek Summer Squash Grilled Pizza
Daily Totals: 1,515 calories, 66 g protein, 150 g carbohydrate, 29 g fiber, 81 g fat, 1,531 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 slice whole-wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. almond butter to breakfast, add 8 dried walnut halves to the A.M. snack plus add 1 serving Traditional Greek Salad to dinner.
Day 5
Breakfast (324 calories)
A.M. Snack (165 calories)
- 12 ounces low-fat plain kefir
Lunch (429 calories)
P.M. Snack (62 calories)
- 1 cup blackberries
Dinner (533 calories)
- 1 serving Greek Salad Wraps
- 1 serving Cucumber & Avocado Salad
Meal-Prep Tip: reserve 2 servings Greek Salad Wraps to have for lunch on days 6 & 7
Daily Totals: 1,512 calories, 63 g protein, 146 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 80 g fat, 1,928 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber and omit the walnuts at lunch.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 slice whole-wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. almond butter to breakfast, add 1 plum to the A.M. snack plus add 20 dried walnut halves to the P.M. snack.
Day 6
Breakfast (332 calories)
A.M. Snack (131 calories)
- 1 large pear
Lunch (392 calories)
- 1 serving Greek Salad Wraps
- 1 medium peach
P.M. Snack (157 calories)
- 12 dried walnut halves
Dinner (471 calories)
- 1 serving Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas
- 5 Tbsp. guacamole
Daily Totals: 1,483 calories, 72 g protein, 165 g carbohydrate, 33 g fiber, 65 g fat, 1,330 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber, omit the peach at lunch and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 slice whole-wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. almond butter to breakfast, add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to the A.M. snack plus add 1 medium peach and increase to 18 walnuts at the P.M. snack.
Day 7
Breakfast (324 calories)
A.M. Snack (145 calories)
- ¾ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ⅓ cup blackberries
Lunch (392 calories)
- 1 serving Greek Salad Wraps
- 1 medium peach
P.M. Snack (206 calories)
- ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds
Dinner (443 calories)
- 1 serving One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta
- 2 cups mixed greens
- 1 serving Sherry Dijon Vinaigrette
Daily Totals: 1,510 calories, 65 g protein, 179 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 67 g fat, 1,491 mg sodium
To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.
To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 slice whole-wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. almond butter to breakfast, add 10 dried walnut halves to the A.M. snack plus add 1/2 an avocado, sliced, to the salad at dinner.