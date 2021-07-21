Flexitarian Meal Plan for Families

With a full week of family-friendly meals to help you eat a little less meat, you're guaranteed to have a healthy (and delicious) week.

The "flexible vegetarian" diet—aptly named the flexitarian diet—is a mostly plant-based way of eating. It's perfect for those looking to try more vegetarian meals, without completely forgoing meat. When it comes to feeding a family, there are often lots of preferences to take into account, which is exactly why this flexible way of eating works. In this weeklong meal plan, we mapped out plenty of delicious family-friendly meals and snacks that everyone is sure to enjoy. Now all that's left to do is shop for the ingredient, do the little bit of prep work outlined below and enjoy!

What is a Flexitarian Diet Plan?

A flexitarian diet is a mostly vegetarian eating plan. Unlike a vegetarian or vegan diet, meat can still be included but the focus is on plant-based foods and proteins, like nuts, seeds, dairy and beans or lentils. Some people choose to include meat once or twice a week while others may rarely indulge, like if they're at someones house for dinner or have limited options. The beauty of the flexitarian plan is that—true to its name—it's flexible. You can include animal proteins in whatever way makes the most sense for your lifestyle. As a bonus, the flexitarian diet provides some serious health benefits. Research shows that people who eat more plant-based foods tend to have lower body weights, healthier blood pressure and a decreased risk of developing diabetes.

What to Eat on a Flexitarian Diet:

Beans (garbanzo, kidney, pinto, black bean, navy, etc.)

Lentils

Nuts, seeds and nut butters

Dairy (yogurt, kefir, cheese)

Eggs

Whole grains (quinoa, kamut, oats, buckwheat, bulgur, farro, barley, etc.)

Soy (tofu, tempeh, edamame, soy-based milks)

Seitan

Fruits

Vegetables

See More: Flexitarian Diet Plan Recipes

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Make Maple Granola to have with breakfast throughout the week. Prepare Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice to have for lunch on Days 2 through 5.

Day 1

Cheese Quesadillas with Peppers & Onions

Breakfast (324 calories)

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (409 calories)

1 serving Avocado Egg Salad Sandwiches

1 medium peach

P.M. Snack (144 calories)

½ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

⅔ cup blackberries

Dinner (440 calories)

1 serving Cheese Quesadillas with Peppers & Onions

⅔ cup pineapple chunks

Daily Totals: 1,502 calories, 71 g protein, 156 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 72 g fat, 1,811 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber and omit the yogurt at the P.M. snack.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 slice whole-wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. almond butter to breakfast, add 1 medium peach to the A.M. snack plus add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 2

baked falafel sandwich

Breakfast (332 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup blueberries

1 serving Maple Granola

A.M. Snack (32 calories)

½ cup raspberries

Lunch (429 calories)

1 serving Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice

10 dried walnut halves

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (517 calories)

1 serving Baked Falafel Sandwiches

Daily Totals: 1,516 calories, 68 g protein, 129 g carbohydrate, 30 g fiber, 88 g fat, 1,770 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the walnuts at lunch and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 slice whole-wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. almond butter to breakfast, add 10 dried walnut halves to the A.M. snack plus add 1 serving Traditional Greek Salad to dinner.

Day 3

Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice

Breakfast (324 calories)

A.M. Snack (238 calories)

½ cup raspberries

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (429 calories)

1 serving Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice

10 dried walnut halves

P.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Dinner (401 calories)

1 serving Vegan Pad Thai with Tofu

Daily Totals: 1,523 calories, 60 g protein, 164 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 79 g fat, 1,342 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the almonds at the A.M. snack and omit the walnuts at lunch.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 slice whole-wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. almond butter to breakfast, add 6 dried walnut halves to the afternoon snack plus add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 4

Greek Summer-Squash Grilled Pizza

Breakfast (332 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup blueberries

1 serving Maple Granola

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (429 calories)

1 serving Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice

10 dried walnut halves

P.M. Snack (205 calories)

12 dried walnut halves

¾ cup raspberries

Dinner (418 calories)

1 serving Greek Summer Squash Grilled Pizza

Daily Totals: 1,515 calories, 66 g protein, 150 g carbohydrate, 29 g fiber, 81 g fat, 1,531 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 slice whole-wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. almond butter to breakfast, add 8 dried walnut halves to the A.M. snack plus add 1 serving Traditional Greek Salad to dinner.

Day 5

Greek Salad Wraps

Breakfast (324 calories)

A.M. Snack (165 calories)

12 ounces low-fat plain kefir

Lunch (429 calories)

1 serving Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice

10 dried walnut halves

P.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (533 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: reserve 2 servings Greek Salad Wraps to have for lunch on days 6 & 7

Daily Totals: 1,512 calories, 63 g protein, 146 g carbohydrate, 32 g fiber, 80 g fat, 1,928 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber and omit the walnuts at lunch.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 slice whole-wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. almond butter to breakfast, add 1 plum to the A.M. snack plus add 20 dried walnut halves to the P.M. snack.

Day 6

Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas

Breakfast (332 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup blueberries

1 serving Maple Granola

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (392 calories)

1 serving Greek Salad Wraps

1 medium peach

P.M. Snack (157 calories)

12 dried walnut halves

Dinner (471 calories)

1 serving Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas

5 Tbsp. guacamole

Daily Totals: 1,483 calories, 72 g protein, 165 g carbohydrate, 33 g fiber, 65 g fat, 1,330 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Change the A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber, omit the peach at lunch and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.

To Make it 2,000 Calories: Add 1 slice whole-wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. almond butter to breakfast, add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to the A.M. snack plus add 1 medium peach and increase to 18 walnuts at the P.M. snack.

Day 7

One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta

Breakfast (324 calories)

A.M. Snack (145 calories)

¾ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

⅓ cup blackberries

Lunch (392 calories)

1 serving Greek Salad Wraps

1 medium peach

P.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (443 calories)

1 serving One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Sherry Dijon Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,510 calories, 65 g protein, 179 g carbohydrate, 31 g fiber, 67 g fat, 1,491 mg sodium

To Make it 1,200 Calories: Omit the yogurt at the A.M. snack and change the P.M. snack to 1 plum.