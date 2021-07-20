This 2-Ingredient Wrap Recipe Adds a Boost of Protein to Any Meal

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A simple but flavor-packed wrap is one of the best meals for all seasons. Whether you want to put a twist on a classic sandwich or pack a colorful lunch that will make your co-workers jealous, a wrap can do it all. There's just one pesky problem: choosing a healthy tortilla or flatbread to hold all of your tasty ingredients together.

We have a few recipes to help you make it through taco night, like our Homemade Flour Tortillas and Zucchini Tortillas, but vegan food blogger Stephanie Manzinali's recipe for a two-ingredient lentil-based wrap is definitely going on our list of go-tos for satisfying roll-ups. In a video posted to Instagram, Manzinali walks us through her recipe in just three steps.

Manzinali combines 1 cup of dry red lentils with 2 cups of water, then lets the lentils soak for at least three hours. After soaking, she pours the lentil and water mixture into her blender and blends until the batter is smooth. Manzinali then adds some batter to a hot nonstick skillet and cooks the wraps for a few minutes on each side. The result is a tender, flexible wrap that looks a bit like a South Indian dosa, a delicacy made with fermented rice and lentils—Manzinali tops her wrap off with tomatoes, cucumber and some leafy greens.

Commenters were quick to flood in with tips and tricks from their experience making the gluten-free flatbread swap. One commenter noted that she let her lentils soak for three days rather than three hours, and her flatbreads turned out even better than expected. "If you soak it longer, it helps the texture," the commenter wrote. She added that patiently blending the lentils until they were smooth was a must. (For easy blending, we recommend a high-powered blender like this KitchenAid K400 Blender with Tamper, $280 at Bed Bath and Beyond).

In the comments on a repost of the video, another home cook said that the recipe yielded about eight wraps, which lasted for three days in the fridge and even longer in the freezer. And while the original recipe doesn't include cooking the lentil wraps in any fat, commenters suggested giving your pan a light spray of cooking oil for a deliciously crispy exterior.